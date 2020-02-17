Man City Hold Emergency Talks With Players Amidst Champions League Ban: Report

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have set up a 'crisis cabinet' to determine the club's future after UEFA’s recent verdict. UEFA has banned Man City from UEFA’s European competitions for the next two seasons. The club was found guilty of violating the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Man City UCL ban: Club hold talks with Pep Guardiola's side

According to The Telegraph, Man City’s executive director Ferran Soriano organised an emergency meeting with the team players shortly after UEFA’s decision to ban the club. There have been uncertainties over the future of many players of the team amid the 2-year ban. The sanction requires a thorough reorganisation of the club’s financial accounts. The club would suffer huge financial losses, which could have a direct impact on the wages of the players.

Man City UCL ban: Bernardo Silva hints at Benfica return

Friday:



❌ Manchester City are banned from the Champions League.



Today:



🗣 Bernardo Silva: "I have this emptiness because I left Benfica a little early, and I think I will come back... If they want me there, I will return."



🇵🇹

Many Man City stars would be willing to reconsider their stay with the back-to-back Premier League champions. In a recent interview, City midfielder Bernardo Silva has hinted at a possible departure from the club. Silva has claimed that he would like to return to Benfica. The midfielder had moved to Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2014 after a successful stint with Benfica.

City manager Pep Guardiola is also reported to be looking for a way out from the club. The Spanish tactician has been linked to replace Maurizio Sarri at Juventus next season. While Raheem Sterling is linked with a move to Real Madrid next season.

Man City UCL ban: Sergio Aguero considering move to LaLiga

Man City striker Sergio Aguero is also linked with a surprise move to LaLiga with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid interested in the striker. Aguero's contract with Man City runs until 2021, however, considering the ban, there are possibilities of a transfer away from Etihad. Besides the ban, City will also have to pay a hefty €30 million fine. City, however, have made it clear that they will appeal against the decision of UEFA in the Court of Arbitration of Sports and hope that the decision would be overturned.

