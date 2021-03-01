Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Calls THIS Barcelona-bound Player His "Son"

Man City boss Pep Guardiola referred to Spanish centre-back Eric Garcia as his son after he was asked about the defender's situation. Amid Man City's defensive crisis last season, Eric Garcia found himself as first-choice centre-back alongside Aymeric Laporte when the Premier League returned after lockdown. However, with links to boyhood club Barcelona, Garcia has played only nine times during this season with three of them coming in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola: "Eric Garcia is like a son"

Many believe that Eric Garcia has fallen from Pep's radar of first choice starters after the young Spaniard refused to renew his contract at the Etihad. However, Pep Guardiola has insisted that "Eric Garcia is like a son" when he was asked about the centre-back's situation. Guardiola said, "Eric Garcia is like a son. He was a guy last season that after lockdown was our best central defender. He never made a mistake and played in the quarter-final of the Champions League."

Eric Garcia Barcelona transfer

Prior to Man City's rematch against Real Madrid in August, Garcia had told Pep that he will not be renewing his contract at the Etihad as he was keen on a return to Barcelona. As a result, Garcia will return to the Catalans on a free transfer in the summer. Koeman will finally get his man who he was desperate to sign in January before the deal fell apart as an agreement could not be made with City over a suitable fee.

John Stones biggest beneficiary of Eric Garcia exit

The biggest beneficiary as a result of Eric Garcia's transfer to Barcelona is undoubtedly John Stones. The English central defender has formed a fantastic partnership this season with Ruben Dias as City have conceded just three goals in 16 games. Moreover, the two defenders have also scored five goals with two of them coming against West Ham on the weekend.

Man City winning streak

Although Man City are perhaps without one of their best central-defenders, it makes no difference to their form. After The Citizens' win over West Ham, Man City's winning streak has extended to 20 games in all competitions. This was also City's fourteenth consecutive win in the Premier League, which sees them move 12 points clear of Manchester United. Their next Premier League fixture is against Wolves on Tuesday before the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

