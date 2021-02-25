Man City Have Lots Of Money To Buy Lots Of Incredible Players: Pep's Sly Dig At Critics

Pep Guardiola joked about Man City's incredible 19-game winning streak by firing shots at his team's critics. The Premier League leaders beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in the first leg of their UCL Round of 16 game at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday. After the game, Guardiola sarcastically claimed that money is the biggest reason behind Manchester City's success as the club continued its unbeaten run.

Pep Guardiola aims sarcastic jibe at Man City critics

Following Wednesday's triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach, Man City have now won their last 19 games across all competitions. However, in his post-game interview, when asked about how his team is able to maintain the impressive winning streak, Guardiola sarcastically said, "We have a lot of money to buy a lot of incredible players." The Catalan then heaped praise on his players, saying, "It is true. Without good quality players, we cannot do it. The humanity of this group, the players are fantastic and have an incredible relationship. They play every game to think just win that game."

#ManCity x Last 26 Games [All comps.]:



✅ 23 Wins

🤝 3 Draws

❌ 0 Defeats

⚽️ 61 Goals Scored

🥅 7 Goals Conceded

🚫 19 Clean Sheets

🔥 19 Consecutive Wins



💙 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠.

Man City have been termed as big spenders in the Premier League and netizens usually put the club's recent success down to hefty cash injections by the club owner, Sheikh Mansour. Reports from Goal claim that over the last 20 years, Manchester City have spent nearly £2 billion on signings. The Cityzens have reportedly spent over £500 million since Guardiola took over in 2016, bringing in players like Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez. Man City's biggest overhaul, however, has come in defence as Guardiola brought in the likes of Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake and Benjamin Mendy in recent years.

Longest winning streaks across all competitions by clubs in a top-five European league:



🇩🇪 23 - Bayern (2020-21)

🇪🇸 22 - Real Madrid (2014-15)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 19 - Man City (2020-21)*



Can Pep Guardiola's side break the record? 👀 #MCFC

Champions League results: Man City extend winning streak with 2-0 'away' victory over Gladbach

Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals with an assured 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday. The Premier League leaders dominated the vast majority of the game and might have been frustrated at not having added more goals to the scoreline. Man City have exited the quarter-final stage of the Champions League in each of the past three seasons.

However, City will now turn their attention towards the domestic league where they hold a 10-point lead over second-placed Manchester United. Guardiola's men will be hoping to make it 20 wins in a row when they face West Ham at the Etihad on Saturday.

