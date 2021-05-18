Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Smokes Cigar, Sings Oasis Track During Title Celebration

Manchester City were seen having a blast off the pitch as players and staff members were involved in some wild celebrations after Man United's loss to Leicester City which handed them the Premier League title. With two trophies in their cabinet this season, Man City head coach Pep Guardiola is all set to aim for a treble as the Cityzens lock horns against Chelsea in the Champions League final. However, the Spanish tactician has been in news for other reasons as well following the recent emergence of the "Pep Guardiola smoking cigar " video which has been doing the rounds on social media.

Pep Guardiola ladies and gentlemen 😎🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/tyZ1oLyYOr — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 17, 2021

Pep Guardiola enjoys cigar in Man City celebration video

Pep Guardiola recently revealed how the whole Man City squad alongside the team staff gathered at the City Football Academy following Leicester's win over Manchester United which crowned them as the winners. A small snippet of the Man City celebration video has gone viral on the internet as fans continue to share the Pep Guardiola video which shows the former Barcelona manager enjoy a cigar while celebrating with his team. The 50-year-old Man City head coach was also seen singing along to Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger' while embracing his colleagues during the Premier League title party.

Speaking of the wild celebrations during a media interaction earlier, Pep Guardiola shared how everyone trained, danced, and laughed a bit while adding that he remembers it as a good memory. The Spanish head coach also shared how 10-15 pizzas were ordered at the City Football Academy and named it as the best moment of the night.

Pep Guardiola's focus now shifts to their match against Brighton as Man City travel to the AMEX stadium for their next Premier League game before lifting the trophy in front of 10,000 fans against Everton during their last league match of the season. The 50-year-old head coach will also be wary of his team selection for the Tuesday night encounter as we have a look at the team news ahead of the clash.

Brighton vs Man City team news

Pep Guardiola has confirmed first-choice goalkeeper Ederson will start after the Brazilian was rested to hand Scott Carson a surprising debut in their last match. However, the Spaniard is set to be without the services of Sergio Aguero as the Argentine striker suffering from niggles and discomfort in his adductor. Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne missed City's last two games due to an injury but was seen back training with the first team. He could make an appearance off the bench as Pep looks to manage their rest and game time ahead of the Champions League final.

For Brighton, the Seagulls will have to play without a number of first-team stars as Tariq Lamptey and Solly March are ruled out for the season while Neal Maupay and Lewis Dunk and also remain unavailable due to respective red cards against Wolves. Davy Propper and Joel Veltman are also doubtful to start, leaving Graham Potter with limited options to choose from for their clash against the Premier League champions.

Image Credits: mancity