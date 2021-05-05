Man City Break Record Of Consecutive Champions League Wins By Any English Side In History

Manchester City made it to their first-ever Champions League final on Tuesday night after Pep Guardiola's side clinched a 4-1 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain in their semi-final fixture. The Premier League broke a slew of records in the process as a Riyad Mahrez double ended all hopes of a PSG comeback at the Etihad Stadium. As Man City players celebrate this historic feat, here's a look at the records Pep Guardiola's side broke when they booked their place in the Champions League final.

Manchester City Champions League record: Guardiola's side break consecutive wins streak

Manchester City recorded a thumping win PSG in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium. The win marked Man City's seventh consecutive win in the Champions League this season, breaking the record for the longest winning run by an English team in European Cup/Champions League history. Pep Guardiola's side won the final game of their group stage with a 3-0 win over Marseille, before proceeding to win both legs of their knockout ties against Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund. The win over PSG in Paris was their record-equalling seventh, while the reverse leg win at home on Tuesday night ensured that there was a new Manchester City Champions League record.

ðŸ” Manchester City have won their last 7 matches in the competition, breaking the record for the longest winning run by an English team in European Cup/Champions League history ðŸ‘#UCL pic.twitter.com/JXEfN648FK — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 4, 2021

Manchester City thus becomes the 42nd team overall to feature in the showpiece, making their Champions League final debut less than 12 months after PSG made their very own first appearance on the biggest stage last year against eventual winners Bayern Munich. Pep Guardiola's side are also the ninth English team to make the event, and the latest after Tottenham Hotspur, who made their bow against Liverpool in 2019. Man City have never won a European Cup competition in their history and will look forward to the final later this month to achieve their European dream.

Meanwhile, Guardiola will be making his first Champions League final appearance since 2011, where he led Barcelona to the title against Manchester United. If Man City do win the trophy, he could become just the sixth manager to win the Champions League with two different clubs after Jupp Heynckes, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Ottmar Hitzfeld and Ernst Happel. He could also become the fourth coach to win the Champions League title thrice, following Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley.

2021 Champions League final venue: When is Champions League final?

ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡·ðŸ† 2021 Champions League final...



Manchester City âœ…#UCL pic.twitter.com/CeqeImC9r8 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 4, 2021

The answer to the 2021 Champions League final venue query is the Attaturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. To answer the 'When is Champions League final?' query, it would be on Saturday, May 29. The stadium opened in July 2002 and has a capacity of 76,761 of which only 30 per cent will be occupied due to COVID-19 restrictions. Manchester City have booked their place for the showpiece event and will face off against the winner of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid clash. The Blues have an away goal advantage and are favourites to go through, which could result in an All-English final or the second time in three seasons.

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter)