Man City Close To Agreeing A Deal To Sign Nathan Ake From Bournemouth

As the Premier League edges closer to an end, several top clubs have become active in the transfer market. Premier League giants Manchester City are no exception. The Man City transfer news from this week suggests the club are close to agreeing a deal with Bournemouth to sign Dutch centre-back Nathan Ake in the upcoming transfer window.

Also Read | Man City transfer news: David Alaba to be included in Leroy Sane deal with Bayern?

Man City transfer news: Guardiola eyeing Bournemouth's Nathan Ake

According to the recent Man City transfer news, manager Pep Guardiola is working on the process of targeting new players for next season. The Catalan is looking to rebuild the Man City defence after his side failed to defend the Premier League title this season. Several reports in the British media suggest that Bournemouth's Nathan Ake will play an important role if he arrives at the Etihad next season.

Reports suggest that Man City are willing to pay a fee in the range of £35 million to sign Nathan Ake, who predominantly plays as a left-sided centre-back but could also be deployed in defensive midfield. Besides the Man City rumours, Ake is also linked with the likes of Man United and his former club Chelsea. Ake had joined Bournemouth for a reported fee of £20 million in 2017 from Chelsea after a handful of first-team appearances.

Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Nathan Ake's contract runs until 2022

Despite Bournemouth's recent struggles in the Premier League, Nathan Ake's reputation remains high in England. The 25-year-old Netherlands international is bound by a contract that ties him down to the Vitality Stadium at least until 2022. However, it is widely reported that the club might negotiate with any club that wishes to sign the defender this summer. Ake has managed 29 appearances in the Premier League this season totalling up to 2,505 minutes. He has also bagged two goals along with an equal number of assists this season in the league.

Also Read | Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

Some Man City defenders to depart with Nathan Ake's arrival

However, the arrival of Nathan Ake at the Etihad might also lead to the departure of some others. The future of John Stones under Pep Guardiola might be in question. However, the arrival of Nathan Ake might pave the way for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to sign Stones. Arteta shares a cordial relationship with Guardiola, but the relationship between the two clubs is less than cordial with Man City rumoured to be unhappy with the way Arsenal courted Arteta away from the Etihad.

Also Read | Man City unveil new mosaic-inspired home kit for 2020-21 season, fan jury still out

Image courtesy: Nathan Ake Twitter handle