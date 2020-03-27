The Debate
Man City Defender Benjamin Mendy Trolls Pep Guardiola Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Football News

Man City's Benjamin Mendy trolls head coach Pep Guardiola with hilarious picture amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown across the United Kingdom.

Man City

Premier League stars have been asked to remain home amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown across the UK. Man City star Benjamin Mendy, who is renowned for his hilarious antics on and off the pitch, had earlier been in self-isolation after a family number was suspected to have caught the COVID-19 virus. The former Monaco left-back took to Twitter with an interesting picture that poked fun at Man City coach, Pep Guardiola.

Also Read | Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are all fans of Mr Bling's £150,000 crystal portraits

Man City's Benjamin Mendy training hard amid coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | Arsenal first to bid for Man United defender Chris Smalling in Premier League: Reports

Man City defender Benjamin Mendy trolls Pep Guardiola amid coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic almost joined Championship club Leeds United before AC Milan: Report

A host of Man City players have been confined to the four walls of their respective homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc UK. Benjamin Mendy has been keeping himself busy during the coronavirus lockdown by working out indoors. However, he posted the above picture of coach Pep Guardiola on his social media handles with a hilarious caption.

The Man City defender was earlier in self-isolation having been in contact with a person who was infected with the Covid-19 virus. Man City boss Pep Guardiola has urged his players to keep their fitness levels high despite the uncertainty surrounding the Premier League season at the moment.

Also Read | Atalanta vs Valencia UCL tie termed "biological bomb" that infected Italy with coronavirus lockdown

Man City and Man United make sizeable donations to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

Also Read | COVID-19 pandemic: Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina shows worrying COVID-19 signs

