Man City Equal Chelsea's Premier League Titles Record After Winning 3 In 4 Years

It was a long time coming, but it finally happened on Tuesday as Manchester City were crowned Premier League winners following arch-rivals Manchester United's 1-2 home defeat at the hands of Leicester City. The Red Devils were mathematically in the title race before Tuesday's game even if the Premier League title was a foregone conclusion since January. But Pep Guardiola has bagged his third Premier League title, and the fifth overall for Man City, incidentally levelling Chelsea's record.

How many Premier League titles have Man City won?

Manchester City moved a step closer to Premier League supremacy, and their title win on Sunday makes them the joint second most successful club in the Premier League era. Pep Guardiola's side lifted their third Premier League title in four seasons to match up to Chelsea's Premier League winners tally, with the Blues having won the championship five times since the turn of this century. Since Roman Abramovich's takeover, Chelsea clinched back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006 under Jose Mourinho, with Carlo Ancelotti leading them to another in 2010. Mourinho returned and lifted the title in 2015 before Antonio Conte won them their latest crown in 2017.

Man City have had a similarly steep rise since their takeover by the City Football Group in 2008, and all their five Premier League titles have come since then. The Citizens clinched their first championship win in 2012 in dramatic style under Roberto Mancini. Manuel Pelligrini also led them to the Premier League title in 2014, before the Pep Guardiola era descended in Manchester. Under the Spaniard, City won back to back winners' medals in 2018 and 2019, before this year's Premier League win.

The former Bayern Munich boss has three title wins in England, tied for the second-most with arch-rival Jose Mourinho and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Sir Alex Ferguson leads the lot with 13 Premier League titles, during his Manchester United dynasty which lasted until his retirement in 2013. But the Man City Premier League titles could arguably be this century's highlight in the competition.

Man City have been relentless this campaign, fighting on all fronts despite the gruelling schedule amidst a condensed schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guardiola's side have already clinched the Carabao Cup, and the Premier League title, and will look to cap off the season with the Champions League title later this month. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will again be a roadblock for them, with the Blues having successfully knocked Man City out in the FA Cup and delayed their Premier League celebrations with a win last week. If Man City do win the UCL, it'll make them only the second club after Man United (1999, 2008) to win the Premier League title and the Champions League in the same season.

