Man City Injury Update: Pep Reveals 4 Stars Who Are Injured Ahead Of Wycombe Game

Manchester City has endured a mixed start to this season as they have dominated some games while have delivered mediocre performances in some others. However, their struggles may get worse, as Pep Guardiola's side have to contend with several injuries to their squad. The Catalan coach revealed in a recent interview that he would be forced to give many academy stars an opportunity for the Carabao Cup clash against League One opponents Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

The Citizens are aiming to win the trophy for a record fifth consecutive season, having suffered their last defeat in the competition back in October 2016. The Man City vs Wycombe Wanderers clash will take place on September 22, with the match scheduled to commence live at 12:15 AM IST. Ahead of the clash, here is the Man City injury update.

Man City injury update: Pep to use young players for next game

Pep Guardiola revealed that he has no option but to use young players for Man City's upcoming clash against Wycombe Wanderers, as his side have difficult games coming up in multiple competitions. The Citizens will face Chelsea this weekend before facing PSG in midweek and Liverpool next weekend.

Speaking to the club's website ahead of the game, Pep said a few players from the academy are going to play because 'John, Ayme, Rodri, Oleks, all of them are injured.' He also added that since Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo played the entire 90 minutes in all the games so far, he is unlikely to feature them in the starting line-up.

Man City vs Southampton ended in disappointment

The Man City vs Southampton game on the weekend ended as a goalless draw. Pep Guardiola's side was left frustrated against the Saints, not just because of the result, but also because of poor performance. A City side that is known for scoring several goals registered just one shot on target. In previous meetings this season, Man City have scored more than five on three occasions. The Citizens put five goals past both Norwich City and Arsenal in their first three Premier League games this season before putting six past RB Leipzig in the Champions League last week.