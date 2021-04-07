Man City Pay £351 MILLION A Year To Players, Staff, Making It EPL's Largest-ever Wage Bill

Manchester City have broken yet another record as the Etihad outfit now holds the title for being the highest ever wage bill payer in Premier League history. Man City are now reported to be the highest paying team with reports suggesting that the 2018-19 PL Champions pay an excess of £350 million in salaries and wages to staff and players at the club.

Manchester City wage bill: Etihad outfit break record for largest-ever PL wage bill

Reports of Man City becoming the highest wage-paying team emerged soon after the Etihad outfit announced De Bruyne's new contract with the Belgian's wages taking the club's wage bill to new heights. The Premier League giants also revealed that the club is suffering from financial losses worth £126 million after the wage bill of players alongside the salaries of employees cost the club around £351m last season.

De Bruyne new contract: Belgian star extends stay with Man City

The 29-year-old midfielder agreed to sign a new contract and extend his stay with Manchester City earlier this week. The former Chelsea star put pen to paper to the four-year contract with reports suggesting how De Bruyne wages are worth more than the previous £300,000 a week that he used to earn. The new deal reportedly also consists of many bonuses making the Belgium midfielder one of the highest-earning players in the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne's new contract had been offered to the player last year with both the parties going to and fro for finalising the deal that took over 13 months. The deal was finalised earlier by De Bruyne and two lawyers agreeing upon all the new deals. The Belgium star could now stay at Manchester City for over 10 years if he completes and goes through his new four-year contract. He will join an elite list of stars like Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva who have spent a decade at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are currently fighting on all fronts with the Citizens having a shot at four trophies this season. Currently at the top of the Premier League table with a healthy 14-point lead, the Eithad outfit has also made it to the finals of the Carabao Cup. They are set to lock horns with Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals and registered a narrow 2-1 win in the Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund as they continue their hunt for a Europen title.

Manchester City net worth

Manchester City is owned by the City Football Group whose majority stakeholder is the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG). The ADUG is a private equity company owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The City Football Group has a stake in various teams like New York City FC, Sichuan Jiuniu, Montevideo City Torque, Melbourne City FC, Girona, Yokohama F. Marinos, Lommel SK, Troyes AC, and Mumbai City FC.