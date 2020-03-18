The Debate
Man City Star Bernardo Silva Has Message For Fans Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Football News

Man City star Bernardo Silva has a message for all fans amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has gripped all of Europe in the last week.

Man City

Football fans have been left in limbo ever since the cancellation of the ongoing Premier League season. Football fans all across the globe are craving competitive football action but will have to wait till at least April 3 for the Premier League to resume. A lot of Premier League players have urged fans to stay indoors and self-isolate in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Here's what Man City star Bernardo Silva said to fans amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown across the United Kingdom.

Coronavirus lockdown

Man City's Bernardo Silva vs Man United's Bruno Fernandes

Coronavirus outbreak: Man City star Bernardo Silva urges fans to 'Stay strong'

Bernardo Silva has a message for Man City family amid the coronavirus lockdown. Bernardo Silva revealed that team members are missing the fans as they continue to train in self-isolation for now. Bernardo Silva added that he hopes Man City can train together as soon as possible as a team. Man City are scheduled to play Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid when the competition resumes in the coming month or so.

Man City's stats from the Premier League this season

