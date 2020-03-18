Man City Star Bernardo Silva Has Message For Fans Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Football fans have been left in limbo ever since the cancellation of the ongoing Premier League season. Football fans all across the globe are craving competitive football action but will have to wait till at least April 3 for the Premier League to resume. A lot of Premier League players have urged fans to stay indoors and self-isolate in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Here's what Man City star Bernardo Silva said to fans amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown across the United Kingdom.

Also Read | Former Liverpool star hits out at ‘stupid’ and 'greedy’ Premier League cancellation claims

Coronavirus lockdown

Man City's Bernardo Silva vs Man United's Bruno Fernandes

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Bruno Fernandes 🆚 Bernardo Silva



Which Portuguese midfielder would you rather have in your XI?



🔁 - Fernandes

❤️ - Silva



Full Manchester Derby preview -- https://t.co/mekXiP8VbO pic.twitter.com/PFRL0auoGG — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 8, 2020

Also Read | Real Madrid keen to release Gareth Bale for FREE this summer: Report

Coronavirus outbreak: Man City star Bernardo Silva urges fans to 'Stay strong'

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: Valencia defender Elaquim Mangala took positive diagnosis as a 'joke'

Bernardo Silva has a message for Man City family amid the coronavirus lockdown. Bernardo Silva revealed that team members are missing the fans as they continue to train in self-isolation for now. Bernardo Silva added that he hopes Man City can train together as soon as possible as a team. Man City are scheduled to play Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid when the competition resumes in the coming month or so.

Also Read | WWE stars stop wrestling during commercial breaks in unusual leaked footage; watch video

Man City's stats from the Premier League this season

In the @premierleague



👕 28 games

✅ 18 wins

⚽ 68 goals (2.43 goals a game average)

💫 18,925 passes

✖️ 392 tackles

🚷 263 interceptions pic.twitter.com/o5CL5dGYFE — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 16, 2020

Also Read | Tottenham keeper Paul Robinson scores freak free-kick vs Watford on Mar 17, 2007