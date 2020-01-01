Man City Vs Everton Live Streaming, Preview, Schedule And Other Match Details

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled his side out of the running for the Premier League title this season after that away defeat at Wolves. With Pep Guardiola's side still smarting from the defeat at the Molineux, Manchester City will welcome Carlo Ancelotti's Everton at the Etihad in one of the first games of the new decade. With both sides still fighting for the FA Cup, Everton will look to gather some momentum before they face off against Liverpool in the competition in the Merseyside derby.

Manchester City vs Everton preview

Carlo Ancelotti has had successful spells all around Europe, just like Pep Guardiola. However, Ancelotti is one of the very few managers to have guided multiple teams to the Champions League final. Considering the fact that Pep Guardiola, despite his obvious managerial prowess, has yet to achieve Champions League success with Manchester City, the defending Premier League champions will look to gather some momentum as they build-up to the Champions League Round of 16 game against Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, meanwhile, will look to heap further misery upon Manchester City's season at the Etihad on January 1.

Pep Guardiola has been vocal about the issues regarding Manchester City's fixtures pile-up in December. With four games in the span of less than two weeks, Manchester City's squad will be stretched to its limit during Everton's visit. Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane are still recovering from their long-term injuries, which means that Fernandinho will have to continue in central defence. Everton also have some injury worries with Andre Gomes and Jean Phillipe-Gbamin being their long-term absentees.

Manchester City may have squandered an opportunity to leapfrog Leicester City on Boxing Day, but the Premier League champions can still overtake the Foxes for the second position, provided they get back to their dominating ways. Despite Manchester City's recent failings, Kevin De Bruyne has been the bright spot for Pep Guardiola. The Belgian playmaker racked up his 11th assist in the Premier League this season during the 2-3 loss to Wolves. With Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's side will be the favourites to emerge winners at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Everton live streaming details

Kickoff at 11:00 pm on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Live telecast on Star Sports Network, Jio TV and Hotstar.