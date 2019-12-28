Pep Guardiola Says It's "not Realistic To Think About The Title Race" After Wolves Loss

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he is not thinking of the title yet. The comments come after City's dramatic 3-2 loss against Wolves on Friday evening. The loss leaves the defending Champions 14 points behind leaders Liverpool with the Merseyside club having played a game less.

"Not realistic to think right now"

When Guardiola was asked about City's title chances, he said, "The gap has been big for a long time. It is not realistic to think about the title race. I have been asked the question for a long time and it is the same answer."

Guardiola added that the team does not have any time to think and dwell upon the loss, with another match scheduled in two days' time. He said, "For the players, it hurts a lot, of course, but we have to be mentally strong because in less than two days we have another game. We have to move on.”

City goalkeeper Ederson was sent off in the 12' after charging forward and thus the away side had to play with 10 men for 80 minutes of the match, and that proved extremely tiring as per Bernado Silva. The City midfielder said, "We did really well until a point where little mistakes cost us two goals, and then it’s a point where we were really tired. We will see what happens at the end.”

Speaking on the title chase, the Portuguese said, "It’s difficult to last 80 minutes with ten men here against Wolves, one of the most difficult sides in the Premier League. Nobody expected us to be this far away from Liverpool at this halfway point. (But) we have to continue now. We know that winning the title is very complicated. I wouldn't say impossible but very difficult."

