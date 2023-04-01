Man City Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, UK, US

Man City vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: After two weeks of International duty, the club football action returns with a bang. In the English Premier League, a crucial encounter that could possibly give clarity to the title picture is set to take place today. The title contenders Manchester City will host Liverpool today.

Arsenal, who are leading the race up until now, would be paying attention to the weekend fixture of Manchester City vs Liverpool. Moreover, fans worldwide will also have their eyes set on this encounter. So, while the match holds so much value, let's know how to catch it live.

Where is the Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL match being held?

The EPL match between Manchester City and Liverpool is scheduled to be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

When will the Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL match begin?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL match is slated to begin at 5 PM IST on Saturday, April 1.

How to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL match in India?

Tune into the Star Sports network to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL match live.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL match in India?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool match live stream can be accessed through the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can catch the live telecast of Manchester City vs Liverpool on BT Sport. The live action will begin at 12:30 PM, Saturday, April 1.

How to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL match in the UK?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream can be accessed through the streaming service of BT Sport.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool EPL match in the US?

Fans in USA can use the service of Peacock to catch Manchester City vs Liverpool live. The match will start at 7:30 AM ET, on Saturday, April 1.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Walker, Dias, Laporte; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Silva, Haaland, Grealish.

Liverpool XI: Alissonr; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gakpo, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Jota, Nunez.