Man City Vs PSG Dubbed 'Oil Derby' As Champions League Semi-final Draw Confirmed

After an exciting run of UEFA Champions League quarter-final clashes, the stage is now set for the semis. As per the Champions League semi-final draw, Real Madrid will take on Chelsea while Manchester City will take on PSG. Both first legs will be held on Tuesday, April 27 with the second leg scheduled for Tuesday, May 4. The kick-off timings remain to be decided.

The 2020/21 semi-finals are set âœ…



ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡·ðŸ† Who will reach the final in Istanbulâ“#UCL pic.twitter.com/W7KUOm1uah — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 14, 2021

Champions League semi-final draw: Man City vs PSG confirmed

The UCL second leg clash between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City was a thrilling one as The Citizens came from a goal behind to win the tie and seal their spot in the Champions League semis. City, who headed into the tie with a 2-1 lead, almost suffered a UCL exit scare when Dortmund's 17-year-old wonderkid Jude Bellingham put his side into the lead in the 15th minute. However, second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden ensured City's progression.

Meanwhile, PSG exacted revenge against reigning champions Bayern Munich in the UCL quarter-finals with an away goals victory. The first leg featured a flurry of goals as Mauricio Pochettino's men defeated Bayern 3-2 thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappe and a goal from captain Marquinhos. Bayern's 1-0 win in the second leg thanks to a goal from Eric Choupo-Moting turned out to be nothing but consolation.

Man City vs PSG dubbed as 'Oil derby': Fans post hilarious memes for UCL draw

Because of the oil backing of the two clubs, the Man City vs PSG semi-final clash is dubbed by some as the 'Oil derby.' Both are state-owned clubs with Man City primarily owned by City Football Group (78% stake), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG). ADUG's primary stake owner, Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has vested interests in petroleum as he sits on the board of the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

Meanwhile, PSG is owned by Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the ruler of Qatar. He has used the country's oil money to financially back the club through Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and other state-owned companies.

'Oil derby' memes have become viral on Twitter as fans mock the Man City vs PSG clash. Troll Football recently tweeted, "Oil derby in the semi-final of the #UCL," a tweet that has already received over 3,425 retweets and 19.7k likes. One fan hilariously replied to the post, "Oilchester vs OilSG." However, the most epic response to Troll Football's post was by Crispy, who tweeted, "At least put a wordplay on it “Abu Derby” “El plastico” “El cashico”. You had so many options to make this post funny." This tweet amongst other responses can be seen below.

Oil derby in the semi final of the #UCL — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 14, 2021

Oilchester vs OilSG — ð•‹ð•ªð•¤ð• ð•ŸðŸ¼ (@MutdTyson) April 14, 2021

At least put a word play on it “Abu Derby” “El plastico” “El cashico”. You had so many options to make this post funny. — crispy (@JethroY19) April 14, 2021

It's Going To Be The Biggest Game After El Clasico

.. El Oilastico — Mohsin Ali Baig (@MohsinAliBaig5) April 14, 2021

And dont forget oillsea — André Batista (@Batista95HD) April 14, 2021