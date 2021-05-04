Man City Vs PSG Prediction And Team News As European Giants Gear Up For UCL Second Leg

With Istanbul firmly in their sights, Manchester City gear up for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown against Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, May 4. The game between the two European heavyweights is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM BST (Wednesday, May 5 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Man City vs PSG team news, live stream details, and our prediction for the UCL fixture.





Man City vs PSG Champions League semi-final 2nd leg preview

An exemplary second-half showing from Pep Guardiola's men saw Man City emerge 2-1 winners from last week's first leg at the Parc des Princes. Marquinhos had given the Ligue 1 side the lead in the first period but goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez ensured that Man City came away with a crucial victory.

Having banished the demons of three consecutive quarter-final exits, Guardiola now has his eyes on the prize and a spot in the showpiece event at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 29. If the Cityzens manage to get past PSG, they would also make history by playing in their first UEFA Champions League final.

Man City vs PSG team news, injuries, and suspensions

Guardiola once again has almost everyone fit and motivated for this pivotal encounter, with Eric Garcia the only absentee through illness. Ilkay Gundogan, De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are expected to start in midfield with Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez on the flanks. Sergio Aguero is tipped to lead the line in attack for Man City.

For PSG, there will be no Idrissa Gueye after his red card in the first leg. Colin Dagba suffered a suspected ankle injury against Lens but was always expected to make way for Alessandro Florenzi at right-back. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are expected to start up front for the visitors.

Man City vs PSG prediction

Given that Man City have the lead in this tie, they should be able to see off PSG at home. Our prediction for the game is a 1-1 draw with City to advance to the final.

Man City vs PSG channel: Where to watch Man City vs PSG live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD (Wednesday, May 5 at 12:30 AM IST). The Man City vs PSG live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Man City, PSG Instagram