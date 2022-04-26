Man City Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League In India, US & UK?

Premier League leaders Manchester City are all set to host La Liga leaders Real Madrid in the all-important first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night. The game is scheduled to begin live at 12:30 AM IST on April 27 at the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of what promises to be a pulsating and nail-biting encounter between two of Europe's best teams, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League live in India, US and UK, and the Manchester City vs Real Madrid live streaming details.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in US?

US football fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS. As for the Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick off live at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 26.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid live streaming details in UK

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to BT Sports online. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 9:00 PM BST on Tuesday, April 26.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid head to head record

When it comes to the Manchester City vs Real Madrid head-to-head record, Los Blancos have the edge with the score 5-3 in their favour. However, Pep Guardiola's side have got the number of their Spanish counterparts recently, having defeated them 4-2 on aggregate in their previous UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash. Pep will hope that his side can replicate a similar level of performance even this season as they look to win their first UCL title.