Man City Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Final Live

At the end of a week like no other in football, Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the 2020-21 Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, April 25. The game between the two English giants will see 8,000 fans in attendance and is scheduled to commence at 4:30 PM BST (9:00 PM IST). Here's a look at the Man City vs Tottenham team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

Man City vs Tottenham: 2020-21 Carabao Cup final preview

Meanwhile, Tottenham endured a tumultuous week and it was amplified even more following the sacking of Jose Mourinho just six days before Sunday's final. Mourinho had become only the third manager to reach the final of this competition with three different clubs when Spurs beat Brentford in the semi-final in January, putting him on course to lift the trophy for the fifth time in just five finals. However, the task of guiding Spurs to their first trophy in 13 years now lies in the hands of Ryan Mason.

Tottenham have lost six of their last seven domestic cup matches at Wembley, although it is a stadium that will feel like home to them, having occupied it while their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was being completed. The early signs have looked good under Mason, with the former midfielder making a winning start to his reign in midweek as Spurs came from behind to beat Southampton courtesy of a late Son Heung-min penalty.

On the other hand, Man City will be looking for their fourth consecutive League Cup when they face Spurs on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side beat Man United in the semi-finals of the competition in January to book their place in the final. The Cityzens all but secured the PL title with a win over Aston Villa during the week.

Man City vs Tottenham team news, injuries and suspensions

For Man City, star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is a major doubt due to an ankle problem. John Stones will miss out due to suspension while Zack Steffen will feature in goal instead of Ederson.

Spurs will be sweating over the fitness of star striker Harry Kane following his ankle injury. Alongside Kane, Matt Doherty is Tottenham's only other injury doubt, while Ben Davies is definitely sidelined

Man City vs Tottenham prediction

Man City have won the League Cup four times in a row and will be looking to continue their incredible record in the competition when the fact Tottenham at the weekend. However, Spurs will also be hoping to end their trophy drought at Wembley. Our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Man City.

Carabao Cup final telecast: Where to watch Man City vs Tottenham live in UK?

In the UK, the Carabao Cup final will broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. The Man City vs Tottenham live stream will be available on the Sky Go app. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handle of both teams.

