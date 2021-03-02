Man City Vs Wolves Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Manchester City host Wolves on Tuesday as Pep Guardiola's men look to continue their winning run and march to the Premier League title. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 3 at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at Man City vs Wolves live stream, team news and other details of the game.

Also Read MATCHDAY: Man City Goes For 21st Consecutive Win

Man City vs Wolves prediction and preview

Man City will look to beat Wolves to make it 21 straight wins in all competitions and also move 15 points clear of Manchester United in the Premier League table. Their last win was against West Ham, courtesy of goals from John Stones and Ruben Dias. With goals coming from a variety of players, Manchester City will be full of confidence heading into the game.

“We have that infinite ambition of all of us wanting to win."@rubendias has hailed City’s relentless desire, saying he has never seen a side demonstrate such a collective hunger for success.



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5rehttps://t.co/xal7sGltWU — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Wolves have struggled this season ever since Raúl Jiménez's injury as they find themselves in twelfth place in the Premier League table. However, their recent form has been relatively better as they are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games (W3 D2) with a crucial win against Arsenal in this run. Despite having done the double over Pep Guardiola's side last season, due to Wolves' inconsistent form, we expect Man City to beat Wolves 3-0.

Also Read Moyes Upbeat Despite Hammers 2-1 Defeat At Manchester City

Man City vs Wolves team news

Although Pep Guardiola has a relatively full-strength squad, he will look to make quite a few changes as games come thick and fast for Manchester City. The only injury for City is centre-back Nathan Ake. On the other hand, Wolves continue to be without star striker Raúl Jiménez, who suffered a fractured skull last November. Daniel Podence will also miss out on this game due to an abductor muscle tear while Willy Bolly is in doubt after picking up a knock last week.

Man City predicted starting line-up: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus

Wolves predicted starting line-up: Rui Patricio; Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Leander Dendoncker; Jonny, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Nelson Semedo; Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

Also Read Relegation-threatened Newcastle Held By Wolves 1-1 In EPL

Where to watch Man City vs Wolves live stream?

In India, the Man City vs Wolves game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Man City vs Wolves live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Also Read Man City Have Lots Of Money To Buy Lots Of Incredible Players: Pep's Sly Dig At Critics

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.