Man United Boss Hails Ronaldo As 'one Of The Best Players To Ever Walk The Planet'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the best ever to play the game, this after many people blamed the player for the overall downfall in the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a great start to his life back in Manchester, with the striker scoring 9 goals in 11 games across all competitions. However, United have had a mixed season, with Solskjaer's job repeatedly being on the line.

Speaking about Ronaldo ahead of the weekend's Premier League clash vs Manchester City, the Manchester United boss said, "He's (Ronaldo) one of the best players that's ever walked on this planet and his impact on and off the pitch has been absolutely immense, the way he conducts himself, how people can say that as a negative I can't see that one. He scores goals, works for his team and is a top, top pro."

He further went on to respond to questions about the pressure on him, and said that the Manchester United job comes with added pressure.

"When I stepped in the doors here in Dec 2018, three years ago, there's been speculation ever since, that's no problem, we've moved on from Liverpool, it's a dark moment in our careers, of course, it's gonna be in the history books, but we've had a good two weeks, you don't expect an easy ride when you become manager of Man United, that's how it is." he said

"It's a local derby and everyone knows what's at stake": Solskjaer

The Manchester United boss further went on to talk about the all-important Manchester derby and said that it was all about getting on the front foot early on.

"It's a special one, the last time we had a Manchester derby with fans in the stadium the atmosphere was electric, everyone will still remember that one more than dark moments we had. When Scott (McTominay) scored that goal in the extra time it was a special moment. It's a one-off game, have to start on the front foot, ready, because a lot depends on who gets on the front foot." he said.

Image: AP/ Instagram @ManUtd