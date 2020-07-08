Man United Chief Ed Woodward Urged To Make £200m Harry Kane Transfer The Top Priority

Former Man United centre-back Dion Dublin believes that Red Devils vice-chairman Ed Woodward should focus on signing £200m-rated Harry Kane from Tottenham ahead of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish. The Man United transfer news around a Jadon Sancho transfer and a Jack Grealish transfer has amplified in the past few weeks but Dublin has urged Ed Woodward to make a big-money move for prolific Spurs goalscorer Harry Kane as the top priority. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been backed by Ed Woodward over big-money signings with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes, who have all improved the squad this season.

Man United transfer news: Dublin urges Ed Woodward to sign £200m Harry Kane

While speaking on Premier League productions, two-time English champion Dion Dublin said, "Man United need a 25-goal man up front.". Dublin then added, "Ed Woodward should be willing to splash out between £150m-£200m on a top striker and prioritise Harry Kane over Jack Grealish or Jadon Sancho". Although Harry Kane has struggled with injuries this season, the England captain has still managed to score 19 goals in 29 appearances for Tottenham this term. The 26-year-old Kane is a regular at the top of the goalscoring charts and ranks 13th on the list of all-time leading goalscorers in the Premier League.

Harry Kane becomes the first player to score a Premier League goal on every day of the week and in every month of the year.



History. pic.twitter.com/smXTkAL4Ag — bet365 (@bet365) July 2, 2020

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer news

Though Dublin urged Ed Woodward to splash funds on Harry Kane, it is reported that the Red Devils are unwilling to pay more than £50m for a Jadon Sancho transfer to Old Trafford. Borussia Dortmund have reportedly slapped a £104m price tag on Sancho. The 20-year-old Sancho scored 20 goals and notched up 18 assists for Dortmund in all competitions in 2019-20 in what was, interestingly, Dortmund's most prolific top-flight campaign.

Man United transfer news: Jack Grealish transfer rumours

The Man United transfer news around a Jack Grealish transfer hit a stumbling block when Aston Villa slapped a reported £80m price tag on their talisman. Grealish has scored nine goals and registered six assists for the Villans this season but Dean Smith's men are still facing relegation as they currently sit 18th in the Premier League table. The Premier League transfer news around Jack Grealish is that Villa will offload their captain if they fail to remain in the top division. Man United travel to Villa Park on Thursday night and have the chance of getting an up-close view of Jack Grealish's prowerss.

Image Credits - Harry Kane Instagram / Manunited.com