Man United Could Have Signed Bruno Fernandes For £17m In The Summer: Sporting Lisbon Chief

Man United could have signed Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes for a cut-price £17million this summer. This is according to Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas, who claims that the coronavirus pandemic would have forced the club to part with Bruno Fernandes for £50 million less than his initial transfer fee. However, with a number of midfielders out injured, Man United were glad to complete a Bruno Fernandes transfer in January earlier this year as the dynamic midfielder hit the ground running at the Theatre of Dreams.

Bruno Fernades transfer from Sporting Lisbon in January

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was desperate to add some quality into his rather lacklustre midfield during the January transfer window. Despite being linked with a few players in Europe, the Red Devils struggled to lure any big names until Sporting Lisbon accepted a reported £68 million transfer fee for Bruno Fernandes on January 29. The Bruno Fernandes transfer was agreed just before transfer deadline day. Following Fernandes' arrival in the red half of Manchester, the 25-year-old hit the ground running in a Man United shirt, inspiring his teammates in the process.

Bruno Fernandes transfer would have been accepted at £17 million following COVID-19 crisis, says Sporting CP president

While speaking to SIC, Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas explained how the coronavirus pandemic has had a massive financial impact on clubs in Portugal. Varandas also stated that the Primeira Liga giants would have sold Bruno Fernandes to Man United for £50 million less this summer due to the pandemic. He claimed Portuguese clubs would be obliged to sell star players as around 50 percent of their total revenue comes from the sale of players. The 40-year-old also hinted that Man United could have secured the Bruno Fernandes transfer for a fee of around £17 million or £27 million in the summer transfer window.

20 - Bruno Fernandes is the 20th different @ManUtd player to win a Premier League Player of the Month award - no other side has had more (level with Arsenal). Prize. pic.twitter.com/Mpr2GKUpq2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2020

Man United transfer news: Sancho, Maddison, Grealish on wish-list

Bruno Fernandes has already hit the ground running at Old Trafford netting three times and registering four assists in all competitions since his move to Man United. However, with speculation around World Cup-winning French midfielder Paul Pogba's exit, Man United are still on the lookout for a potential replacement if the 27-year-old opts to leave in the summer. Leicester City's James Maddison and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish are reportedly the two players at the top of Man United's transfer wishlist heading into the summer. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is also a rumoured target as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to add some firepower to his attacking ranks.

