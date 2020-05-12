Premier League Return: UK Government Gives Go-ahead, League Likely To Resume From June 1

In the recent round of Premier League return talks, it is highly likely that the league might resume by June 1 after receiving the go-ahead from the UK Government. The Premier League chiefs have been contemplating over an early resumption of the competition, considering the heavy financial losses that the clubs have suffered due to the nation-wide lockdown.

Premier League return date: Agreement on games behind closed doors with the UK Government

"Our priority will always be the safety of players, coaches and managers, staff, supporters, and the wider community” - Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters ⁰⁰



An update following today’s #PL Shareholders’ meeting 👉https://t.co/3d0ujTwF96 pic.twitter.com/QIquF0pQCo — Premier League (@premierleague) May 11, 2020

A 50-page document titled “Our plan to rebuild: The UK government’s COVID-19 recovery strategy” has been drafted. This document includes permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed doors, which will ensure television broadcast as well. The move will facilitate the proper implementation of social distancing norms.

Premier League return date: June 1 a possible date for resumption

According to ESPN, the UK Government-controlled Department of Culture, Media and Sport will speak to every major sporting body in the UK with an aim to ensure the resumption of all sporting activities by June 1. Meanwhile, the report also claims that a Premier League return is possible only if the governing bodies present a holistic plan to ministers and health professionals.

Premier League return date: Legends raise doubt on Premier League Project Restart

In his address to the country on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that people were now permitted to visit the parks and play, move from one place to another, however, only with their own family members to avoid any violation of social distancing norms. The speech, however, didn't explicitly mention a possible Premier League return date, which compelled the likes of Alan Shearer and Gary Neville to raise doubts over the efficacy of Project Restart.

