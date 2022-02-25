Man United Deal With Russian Airline Aeroflot In Trouble As UK PM Johnson Issues Sanction

Premier League giants Manchester United is reportedly unwilling to renew its sponsorship deal with Russian airline Aeroflot, as it gets banned from landing in the United Kingdom following Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Thursday. The airline has been banned as a part of the fresh economic sanctions imposed by Prime Minister Borris Johnson’s government. Aeroflot has been a commercial partner and one of the main sponsors of the United since 2013, and fly to European matches regularly with the airline.

However, the club changed their travel plans for the UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid in Spain by choosing to fly with a UK-based charter airline called Titan Airways. Aeroflot’s current sponsorship deal with United runs till the summer of 2023 and as per Marca the club usually tries to renew its contract within a year before expiry. However, due to the tense geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe, Manchester United’s Board of Directors is considering terminating the contract and reaching an agreement with another airline. As per the club's official website, the airlines provides strategic advice on the team’s travel arrangements, alongside providing charter services whenever suitable.

Aeroflot banned from landing in Russia with immediate effect

Meanwhile, issuing the fresh sanctions, PM Johnson told the House of Commons on Thursday that the airline has been banned from landing in the UK with immediate effect. As per AP, the British Prime minister said he would aim to cut off Russia from the financial market of the UK. As a part of the sanctions, UK will freeze assets of all major Russian banks, including its second-biggest bank, VTB Bank. At the same time, the country will ban the export of high-tech products like semiconductors to Russia.

UEFA reconsiders staging Champions League 2021-22 finale in Russia

Apart from the speculations about United ending their deal with Aeroflot, Russian President Vladimir Putin waging a war on Ukraine has already affected a major football tournament. The UEFA will no longer host the Champions League 2021-22 final in St. Petersburg in May. The report by AP states that sources informed the UEFA executive committee will make a decision on Friday.

