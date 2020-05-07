Man United To Delay Jadon Sancho Transfer By 12 Months Due To Coronavirus Crisis​​​​​​​

Premier League giants Man United are reportedly set to put the brakes on a potential Jadon Sancho transfer this summer due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus outbreak. The unprecedented coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc on sporting events all across the globe bringing football to a standstill. It is reported that Man United will bide their time and wait for another 12 months before making a move for Jadon Sancho.

ALSO READ: Villas-Boas Leads Marseille Back Into Champions League But Doubts Linger Over Future

Jadon Sancho transfer speculation to extend by a year

The Jadon Sancho transfer saga has taken another dramatic turn that is likely to ease the pressure on Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. Although Dortmund are aware of the interest Jadan Sancho is garnering, Dortmund are under no pressure to offload their prized asset. The unprecedented coronavirus crisis led to the suspension of most football activities and transfer values are expected to drop at a remarkable rate. According to reports from The Mirror, Dortmund will refuse to lower their asking price for Jadon Sancho as they are well acquainted with the talent he possesses.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer setback

Man United remain huge admirers of Jadon Sancho and have been in the race to lure the Englishman to Old Trafford. Man United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, however, warned that it would be unfavourable to secure big-money transfers as the Red Devils need to face the realities pertaining to the sport. Dortmund want a sum in excess of £100m to part ways with Jadon Sancho, who is regarded as one of the brightest young stars across Europe.

ALSO READ: Football Set To Allow Five Substitutions In 'temporary' Response To Coronavirus Suspension

Man United are reportedly concerned regarding the asking price given the ill effects of coronavirus in football. This has left Man United fans wondering whether the 20-year-old Sancho will arrive at Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. Although United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has emphasized on bolstering his attack for next season, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will force a move for the talented forward due to worrying interest from other suitors in Europe.

ALSO READ: Man City Players Joked About Signing Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi After Takeover

Man United transfer news: Rivals keeping tabs on Sancho

Sancho has racked up 17 goals for Dortmund notching up 17 assists as well this season. Along with Man United, Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool have also been monitoring the situation of the English FIFA U-17 WC winner. Although Man United remain in pole position to secure Sancho's signature, the global medical crisis is likely to delay his move away from the Westfalenstadion this summer by another season

ALSO READ: Son Heung-min Carries Gun, Wears Army Suit During Military Service In South Korea