Son Heung-min Carries Gun, Wears Army Suit During Military Service In South Korea

A picture of Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min from his mandatory military service in South Korea is making rounds on the internet. The picture is believed to be of Son returning to boot camp following his rifle exercise training. Last month, Tottenham announced Son Heung-min will be returning to his native country amid the coronavirus pandemic to complete his three-week military service.

Son Heung-min pictures: Shows off crew cut

Heung-min Son military training: Tottenham star shows off new haircut after first week. His second week is understood to improve more physical drills, including live ammunition training. pic.twitter.com/pURKIzPpUc — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 26, 2020

Last week, Son Heung-min's first pictures from his current military service leaked on the internet which highlighted his new crew cut after completing the first week of service. It was reported Son would undergo further physical and ammunition training in the subsequent week of service. The latest photo shows Son in full military uniform and reports indicate it was taken when the Tottenham attacker was returning from his rifle exercise at a Marine Corps firing range in Seogwipo on Jeju Island, South Korea. While Son's face appeared covered, he was in a full military kit that included a bulletproof helmet and a gun.

Son Heung-min pictures: Son Heung-min carries gun

🗞 Yonhap: Son Heung-min wearing a bulletproof helmet, as he returns to boot camp after finishing a rifle exercise at a Marine Corps firing range. pic.twitter.com/HWhgI9ukRQ — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) May 6, 2020

After completing the three-week military service, Son Heung-min will be free to return to the UK as the Premier League moves ahead with its plans of Project Restart. However, reports indicate the South Korean could possibly miss out on the first week of the resumed training due to strict the guidelines in place for people entering the UK. Upon entering the UK, Son will have to serve a 14-day quarantine after which he would be allowed to join his Spurs teammates in training.

While the pandemic situation may make things difficult, Son Heung-min is no stranger to juggling his football career with his mandatory military service. Back in 2018, Son's Tottenham career looked to be in jeopardy as he was required to serve a 21-month mandatory service. However, the 27-year-old earned an exemption from his military duty after he helped South Korea win the gold medal at Asian Games that year.

Premier League return

As for the Premier League, plans for Project Restart have started to gather pace as reports indicate all clubs will begin full training by mid-May before a scheduled return in the month of June. The league plans to finish all 92 remaining fixtures in a span of three weeks and the matches will be played at neutral venues. Most of the Premier League clubs have agreed to Project Restart and discussions to formulate a concrete plan is set to continue in the coming weeks.

