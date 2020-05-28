Man United Draw £140 Million Loan For Potential Signings In The Summer Transfer Window

Premier League giants Man United have taken out a reported £140 million loan which could potentially be used to sign new players in the summer transfer window. The Man United loan news puzzled fans on social media as only last week the English giants announced a sharp rise in the club's net debt amounting to £429.1 million. It is reported that the Man United loan will be utilised to bring in the Man United transfer targets in the summer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad for next season.

Man United loan drawn worth £140million

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Man United have taken £140 million out of their £150 million syndicated revolving credit facility (RCF). The Man United loan came as a surprise to most of the Red Devils faithful as the club announced a steep rise in their net debt last Thursday. Man United revealed that the withdrawing of funds was a precautionary measure to increase its cash position and maintain financial stability amid the coronavirus crisis that has halted football for over two months. However, it is reported that the Man United loan will be used to lure potential Man United transfer targets to Old Trafford in the summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to strengthen his squad.

Man United loan: Man United transfer targets

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has publicly admitted wanting to strengthen his attacking department when the summer window opens. A number of top players including Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester City's James Maddison have been on the transfer wishlist for the Red Devils. The Jadon Sancho transfer rumours have intensified over the past few months as the Englishman has been tipped for a return to England. However, Dortmund are prepared to play hardball over the Jadon Sancho transfer and are reportedly unwilling to allow the 20-year-old to leave on a cut-price deal.

Here we go, here we go... 👀



For exclusive footage of #MUFC in training, head right this way 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2020

Man United training resumes

The Man United training was pleasing on the eye for the United faithful as a number of players returned to Carrington earlier this week. Manchester United are in fifth place on the Premier League table, just three points behind Chelsea, who are in fourth. The Red Devils are still in the hunt for silverware in the Europa League and the FA Cup as they look to salvage something from their season.

