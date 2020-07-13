Man United Equal PL record For Most Penalties Awarded In A Season Amid VAR Controversy

Quick links:
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have found a new vein of form since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. Along with the impact of Bruno Fernandes, Man United have been on the receiving end of some dodgy penalty decisions this season. Out of the 83 penalties awarded in the Premier League, this season, Man United have been awarded 13 of them, equating to 15.7 percent. The total 13 Man United penalties this term have seen the Red Devils draw level with Leicester City's title-winning side from the 2015-16 campaign.
13 penalties this season for Man Utd - no team has ever had more in a PL season— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) July 9, 2020
Man United equalled the Premier League penalties record for the most spot-kicks awarded in a season during their 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Thursday night. Bruno Fernandes was deemed to have been fouled by Ezri Konsa in the first half leading to Man United's 13th spot-kick of the season. Following the victory for Man United, the Premier League admitted that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) made a 'mistake' in awarding the penalty for Man United. The 13 Man United penalties this season have put the red side of Manchester level with Leicester City's 2015-16 team that was awarded a similar number during their historic title-winning season. However, with four matchdays remaining until the end of the season, United have the chance of surpassing that record.
Amid the current controversy around the VAR, a number of rival fans have howled over a penalty conspiracy in favour of United. The penalty decisions have earned Man United points in crucial situations. Solskjaer's side are now in fifth place in the Premier League table with a game in hand, just one point behind fourth-placed Leicester City. Here's the list of all the Man United penalties this season along with the final verdict from Sportsmail:
