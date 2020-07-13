Man United Equal PL record For Most Penalties Awarded In A Season Amid VAR Controversy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have found a new vein of form since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. Along with the impact of Bruno Fernandes, Man United have been on the receiving end of some dodgy penalty decisions this season. Out of the 83 penalties awarded in the Premier League, this season, Man United have been awarded 13 of them, equating to 15.7 percent. The total 13 Man United penalties this term have seen the Red Devils draw level with Leicester City's title-winning side from the 2015-16 campaign.

13 penalties this season for Man Utd - no team has ever had more in a PL season — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) July 9, 2020

Premier League penalties record: Man United penalties this season

Man United equalled the Premier League penalties record for the most spot-kicks awarded in a season during their 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Thursday night. Bruno Fernandes was deemed to have been fouled by Ezri Konsa in the first half leading to Man United's 13th spot-kick of the season. Following the victory for Man United, the Premier League admitted that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) made a 'mistake' in awarding the penalty for Man United. The 13 Man United penalties this season have put the red side of Manchester level with Leicester City's 2015-16 team that was awarded a similar number during their historic title-winning season. However, with four matchdays remaining until the end of the season, United have the chance of surpassing that record.

Premier League penalties record: All Man United penalties this season

Amid the current controversy around the VAR, a number of rival fans have howled over a penalty conspiracy in favour of United. The penalty decisions have earned Man United points in crucial situations. Solskjaer's side are now in fifth place in the Premier League table with a game in hand, just one point behind fourth-placed Leicester City. Here's the list of all the Man United penalties this season along with the final verdict from Sportsmail:

August 11 vs Chelsea (Old Trafford) - Taken by Marcus Rashford, scored. Verdict: Penalty August 19 vs Wolves (Molineux) - Taken by Paul Pogba, save. Verdict: Penalty August 24 vs Crystal Palace (Old Trafford) - Taken by Marcus Rashford, missed. Verdict: Not clear cut but contact was made. September 14 vs Leicester City (Old Trafford) - Taken by Marcus Rashford, scored. Verdict: Contentious decision that could have gone either way October 27 vs Norwich City (Carrow Road) - Taken by Marcus Rashford, saved. Verdict: Not a penalty October 27 vs Norwich City (Carrow Road) - Taken by Anthony Martial, saved. Verdict: Penalty by the letter of the handball law December 4 vs Tottenham Hotspur (Old Trafford) - Taken Marcus Rashford, scored. Verdict: Enough contact for a penalty December 7 vs Manchester City (Etihad Stadium) - Taken by Marcus Rashford, scored. Verdict: Penalty January 11 vs Norwich City (Old Trafford) - Taken by Marcus Rashford, scored. VAR verdict: Penalty February 23 vs Watford (Old Trafford) - Taken by Bruno Fernandes, scored. Verdict: Penalty June 19 vs Tottenham Hotspur (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) - Taken by Bruno Fernandes, scored. Verdict: Penalty July 4 vs Bournemouth (Old Trafford) - Taken by Marcus Rashford, scored. Verdict: Penalty July 9 vs Aston Villa (Villa Park) - Bruno Fernandes, scored. Verdict: Not a penalty

Image Credits - Man United Twitter