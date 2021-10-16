Man United Fans Hail David De Gea Masterclass Vs Leicester Despite 4-2 Loss

Manchester United star David De Gea produced a masterclass by saving a goal in the 75th minute for Manchester United during their clash against Leicester City. However, in the Premier League match on Saturday, Leicester won their home game after defeating United by a comfortable 4-2 margin.

Nevertheless, De Gea saved a strike by Youri Tielemans in the 75th minute of the game with the scores level at 1-1. Three minutes later though, Leicester took the lead, courtesy of Caglar Soyuncu’s goal.

Making his comeback in the match, Marcus Rashford equalized for Manchester United in the 82nd minute by lifting the ball over Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Rashford made his long-awaited return, as a substitute in the 65th minute.

As De Gea diverted the powerful shot by Tielemans wide off the post, Jamie Vardy added to Leicester’s score by scoring in the 83rd minute. Patson Daka further took the scoreline to 4-2 in the added time.

Leicester City defeat Manchester United 4-2 despite a good performance by David De Gea

Despite the defeat suffered by United, fans on social media praised David De Gea and said that Leicester would have scored more goals if not for the Spanish stalwart.

A fan termed De Gea as the number one player and hailed him for coming back to his best. Other fans hailed De Gea’s performance as put on a top performance despite conceding four goals. Another fan, being critical of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, said that De Gea should keep his heads up as it is a matter of time before United started winning again.

David De Gea has made 25 saves for Man United in the 2021-22 Premier League season in just 8 appearances. He is regarded as one of the top goalkeepers of the decade.

In his Premier League career of 347 matches, he has made a total of 953 saves and has 123 clean sheets to his name. The Spanish international joined Manchester United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid. He started his professional career with the Atletico junior team in 2017, before making his senior debut in 2009.

