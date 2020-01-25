The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Man United Fans Plan To Walkout In Droves As Pressure Mounts On Glazers, Ed Woodward

Football News

Man United fans made their frustrations known as the Red Devils succumbed to a 0-2 defeat at home to Burnley. They are now planning a mass walkout in protest.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man United

Manchester United endured a nightmare at the Theatre of Dreams on Matchday 24 of the Premier League. Days after the 2-0 defeat at the hands of runaway league leaders Liverpool, Man United slumped to a dismal 0-2 defeat at home to Burnley. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was caught in the firing line after their dismal record in the Premier League. United fans have now aimed their frustrations at executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the owners of Manchester United - the Glazers. 

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves Mancunian Melancholy In His Wake As Manchester United Nosedive

Fans plan Man United walkout planned at Man United vs Wolves game

A number of supporters have grown frustrated with the club's handling under the Glazers. Reports in Manchester indicate that Ed Woodward has the full backing of the Glazers. The former investment banker bringing in a considerable amount of revenue for the club. However, fans have lamented the fact that Ed Woodward has been involved in some bizarre dealings for Man United in the transfer window. To showcase their frustrations, the Man United faithful are reportedly planning to walk out of the Man United vs Wolves game in droves. The Man United walkout is being planned for the 58th minute, which marks the remembrance of the Munich Air Disaster in 1958. 

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Club Can't React To 'Noise' From Manchester United Fans

Fans unhappy with Ed Woodward, Glazers

The roots of this planned walkout are, undoubtedly, seated in the 0-2 defeat at home to Burnley. A number of fans at Old Trafford took to chanting against Ed Woodward. The unpopular Glazers will mark 15 years of ownership this year after a hostile takeover back in 2005. While Sir Alex Ferguson was the manager during those years, the alleged failings of the Glazers' handling of the club went under the radar (according to fans on Twitter). Earlier this week, in the pre-match press conference ahead of their FA Cup tie, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleaded his case. He took the example of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. "Jurgen spent four years building his team and they're doing well now, so of course, I've said so many times, it's not going to be a quick fix," he said.

Also Read | How Liverpool's Alisson Dethroned David De Gea As Premier League's No 1 Goalkeeper

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP CHALLENGES BJP TO ARREST IMAM
NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS MAHA GOVT
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BHIMA-KOREGAON
RAVI SHASTRI'S STATEMENT ON PANT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA