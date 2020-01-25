Man United Fans Plan To Walkout In Droves As Pressure Mounts On Glazers, Ed Woodward

Manchester United endured a nightmare at the Theatre of Dreams on Matchday 24 of the Premier League. Days after the 2-0 defeat at the hands of runaway league leaders Liverpool, Man United slumped to a dismal 0-2 defeat at home to Burnley. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was caught in the firing line after their dismal record in the Premier League. United fans have now aimed their frustrations at executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the owners of Manchester United - the Glazers.

Fans plan Man United walkout planned at Man United vs Wolves game

A number of supporters have grown frustrated with the club's handling under the Glazers. Reports in Manchester indicate that Ed Woodward has the full backing of the Glazers. The former investment banker bringing in a considerable amount of revenue for the club. However, fans have lamented the fact that Ed Woodward has been involved in some bizarre dealings for Man United in the transfer window. To showcase their frustrations, the Man United faithful are reportedly planning to walk out of the Man United vs Wolves game in droves. The Man United walkout is being planned for the 58th minute, which marks the remembrance of the Munich Air Disaster in 1958.

On Wednesday night, some United fans twirled green and gold scarves above their heads at Old Trafford. Thursday marked 10 years since the scarves first appeared. How and why #mufc fans started a captivating but flawed rebellion against the Glazers: https://t.co/PUFr46UsBL — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 25, 2020

Questions of personnel/expertise/structure aside, do the Glazers really have the appetite to bankroll the biggest rebuild the club has faced for generations? #MUFC's average net summer spend since '05 has been £48m. Since Ferguson retired, just shy of £85m https://t.co/Tr02UUvVx0 — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) January 23, 2020

Fans unhappy with Ed Woodward, Glazers

The roots of this planned walkout are, undoubtedly, seated in the 0-2 defeat at home to Burnley. A number of fans at Old Trafford took to chanting against Ed Woodward. The unpopular Glazers will mark 15 years of ownership this year after a hostile takeover back in 2005. While Sir Alex Ferguson was the manager during those years, the alleged failings of the Glazers' handling of the club went under the radar (according to fans on Twitter). Earlier this week, in the pre-match press conference ahead of their FA Cup tie, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleaded his case. He took the example of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. "Jurgen spent four years building his team and they're doing well now, so of course, I've said so many times, it's not going to be a quick fix," he said.

