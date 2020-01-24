Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Club Can't React To 'noise' From Manchester United Fans

After the 2-0 defeat to league leaders Liverpool at Anfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men hosted Sean Dyche’s Burnley at Old Trafford in a mid-week Premier League fixture. It wasn’t a pleasant outing for the home team as United slumped to a defeat that mirrored the scoreline from the visit to Anfield. Reports then emerged out of Old Trafford that the Manchester United board have given the manager a vote of confidence. Currently, Solskjaer is very much a man under pressure.

Premier League: Solskjaer labels Man Utd criticism as "noise"

In the press conference ahead of the fourth round of the FA Cup, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made some interesting comments to the media. Solskjaer said that he has had conversations with the Manchester United board in the aftermath of the defeats to Liverpool and Burnley. "All my conversations with the club have been positive," Solskjaer said. However, United fans have taken umbrage with the comments that followed. "You can't react to all the noise. You've got to be stronger mentally probably than anywhere else in the world," he added.

A growing number of Manchester United fans have been left dejected in Manchester United's last couple of outings. While the club have always received the strong support of Manchester Utd legends like Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville, even those greats have been forced to change their stance on the club. Rio Ferdinand, in particular, was especially livid after the result at Old Trafford. He even went so far as to imply that some drastic changes needed to be made at the top level of the club. There is little doubt that Ferdinand was referring to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's dealings in the last couple of transfer windows.

Premier League: Man Utd's bizarre transfer business leaves fans livid

Man Utd have been long-term admirers of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. However, United fans have been left distressed over the dilly-dallying dealings of Ed Woodward. According to reports in Portugal, Man Utd are unwilling to meet Sporting Lisbon's valuation. There is a reported difference of £10-15 million in both clubs' valuation of the midfielder. The deal handed to Alexis Sanchez also remains a bone of contention for United fans. United are essentially paying the Chilean a reported £200,000 to play outside for a club away from the Premier League. It appears that the pressure is mounting not just on Solskjaer, but also Ed Woodward in recent weeks.

