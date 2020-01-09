The Debate
Major Setback For Manchester United As Harry Maguire Suffers Hip Muscle Injury

Football News

Manchester United suffered a major setback as defender Harry Maguire sustained an injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers after an Adama Traore challenge.

Manchester United

Premier League giants Manchester United have suffered a huge blow in their campaign. The Reds will be without the services of defender Harry Maguire as he has suffered a torn hip muscle. The injury has further mounted pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who is already without some key players.

Also Read | Harry Maguire frustrated over Manchester United's defensive lapses

Harry Maguire sustained an injury while playing against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United were playing against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup when Harry Maguire was seen limping after a challenge from Adama Traore. Though the manager wanted to bring him off the field, Maguire continued and went on to play the complete game.

However, he was compelled to miss the match against Manchester City in the semifinal of the Football League Cup. It is believed that the player had aggravated his injury when he decided to continue playing against Wolves.

Also Read | Harry Maguire to join Manchester United in world transfer record fee for a defender: Reports

Paul Pogba underwent a surgery recently for his ankle issues

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been out of United’s starting line-up since September 2019 due to an ankle injury. The player did play against Watford in the Premier League in December. However, he is said to have aggravated his injury. Pogba has now undergone surgery for his ankle issues.

Also Read | 'Harry Maguire and Aaron Bissaka are struggling at Manchester United'

Manchester United were defeated by Manchester City in the Football League Cup

Manchester United were defeated by Manchester City in the semifinal of the Football League Cup. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for City in the 17th minute of the match. 

Riyad Mahrez doubled the team’s lead at Old Trafford. United’s Andreas Pereira netted an own goal to take the score tally to 3-0 in favour of City before the end of first half.

Marcus Rashford scored one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 70th minute of the game. However, he could not cut down on City’s lead further. United will face City in the return leg of the semifinal at Etihad on January 29, 2020 (January 30 according to IST).

Also Read | Manchester United: Harry Maguire and others on international duty

