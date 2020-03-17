The Debate
Man United Star Bruno Fernandes Completes 'Stay At Home Challenge' With Toilet Paper

Football News

Man United January transfer window signing Bruno Fernandes has been keeping himself busy at home during the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai |
Bruno Fernandes

With the Premier League being suspended until at least April 3, footballers in the UK have been keeping themselves busy at home. While most players continue to train in isolation to curb the Coronavirus outbreak, a few others are finding creative activities to keep themselves busy during the current lockdown. See how Man United star Bruno Fernandes has been doing to kill time with his interesting version of the 'Stay At Home Challenge'.

Bruno Fernandes - The next big thing to emerge at Man United?

Coronavirus outbreak: Bruno Fernandes nails the 'Stay at home' challenge with toilet rolls

Man United's star January signing Bruno Fernandes has been in fine form since joining from Sporting Lisbon a couple of months ago. The Man United star has been keeping himself occupied during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak with various activities. Bruno Fernandes was seen undertaking the 'Stay At Home Challenge' with toilet paper rolls. Following his debut against Wolves, Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has managed four assists and three goals to boost United's Champions League hopes.

Bruno Fernandes reveals his admiration for Man United legend Cristiano Ronaldo

First Published:
COMMENT
