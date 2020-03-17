Man United Star Bruno Fernandes Completes 'Stay At Home Challenge' With Toilet Paper

With the Premier League being suspended until at least April 3, footballers in the UK have been keeping themselves busy at home. While most players continue to train in isolation to curb the Coronavirus outbreak, a few others are finding creative activities to keep themselves busy during the current lockdown. See how Man United star Bruno Fernandes has been doing to kill time with his interesting version of the 'Stay At Home Challenge'.

Bruno Fernandes - The next big thing to emerge at Man United?

Coronavirus outbreak: Bruno Fernandes nails the 'Stay at home' challenge with toilet rolls

When you are told to stay at home.. Bruno Fernandes#QuarantineLife#StayAtHomeChallenge

pic.twitter.com/8JsS9yANHm

Man United's star January signing Bruno Fernandes has been in fine form since joining from Sporting Lisbon a couple of months ago. The Man United star has been keeping himself occupied during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak with various activities. Bruno Fernandes was seen undertaking the 'Stay At Home Challenge' with toilet paper rolls. Following his debut against Wolves, Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has managed four assists and three goals to boost United's Champions League hopes.

Bruno Fernandes reveals his admiration for Man United legend Cristiano Ronaldo

🗣 Bruno Fernandes on Ronaldo:



"We look at him as an idol, he's always been an idol for me. I followed his example, he's one of my favourites.



"When I was called up by Portugal, he said: 'You're doing a good job at Sporting, I like it'. Words like these make a difference."

