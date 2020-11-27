Last Updated:

Man United Transfer News: AC Milan Star Hakan Calhanoglu Interested In Old Trafford Move

Man United transfer news this week sees AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu linked with a move to Old Trafford with the Turk in the last year of his contract.

Man United transfer news is ruling the front pages of newspapers as the Red Devils have reportedly started discussions with AC Milan’s 26-year-old midfielder, Hakan Calhanoglu.

Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Manchester Evening News), is reporting that Calhanoglu’s agent Gordon Stipic has reportedly offered the midfielder to Man United. The Red Devils are expected at roping in Hakan Calhanoglu in a free transfer as the 26-year-old is currently in the last year of contract with AC Milan. 

Hakan Calhanoglu transfer to Man United?

According to Christian Falk from Bild, Manchester United were interested in bringing the Turkish midfielder to Old Trafford during the last transfer window itself.

However, the Premier League giants opted against making a move for the attacking midfielder. After a small stint in Bundesliga, Hakan Calhanoglu made the switch to Milan. He has been excellent for the Italian giants, scoring 27 goals in 137 appearances.

Calhanoglu has established himself as a vital cog in the current AC Milan setup and has already featured 11 times in all competitions for the Rossoneri. He has 8 contributions already with the Turkish attacking midfielder scoring four as well as assisting four since the start of Milan’s 2020-21 campaign.

The signing of Calhanoglu could help Manchester United add more depth to their midfield next season. The Red Devils are on the verge of losing two attacking midfielders in Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard who are in the last year of their contracts.

United's transfer market approach for signing Calhanoglu can be questioned as they already have Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek who play in the same position. A move for Calhanoglu also depends on Milan’s willingness to let go of their star player. The Turkey international is seen as hot property by teams as they are trying to get the players’ signature and lure him in once the transfer windows open.

The Red Devils are reportedly the frontrunners for Calhanoglu’s signature. However, they are not the only ones, as Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are interested in bringing the Turk in.

Man United transfer news: Centre-back a priority

Man United transfer news this week sees the Red Devils being linked with a move for a new centre-back. Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig is being seen as the go-to option by most clubs. However, Braga’s David Carmo has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford as he has emerged as a cheaper alternative to the French defender.

