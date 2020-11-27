Diego Maradona Hailed By Napoli As Serie A Side Wears Argentine Legend's Shirts

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona breathed his last following a cardiac arrest in his home in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, November 25. The 1986 World Cup winner had earlier this month underwent an emergency brain surgery to treat a subdural hematoma just days after his 60th birthday. Tributes flew in from all across the globe for Maradona, and Napoli, where the Argentine achieved his peak, remembered arguably their greatest player in history ahead of their Europa League tie against Rijeka.

Napoli Diego Maradona shirts: Serie A side play tribute to Argentine club legend

Diego Maradona achieved cult status in the city of Naples, where he delivered Napoli the only two League titles in their history. The Argentine was the club’s top goal scorer for the better part of three decades, before Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens went past his tally of 115 goals. Napoli paid a rich tribute to the 1986 World Cup winner, with all of Partenopei players sported Diego Maradona No.10 shirts during the warmup and while the teams held a minute of silence ahead of kick-off in the Europa League.

Only a handful of players have had an impact as huge as Maradona’s in the city of Naples. His influence also brought fresh hope to a region suffering from poverty and restored pride to a working-class city looked down upon by much of the country. The locals mourned the death of the 60-year-old gathering at several murals of the Argentine across the city. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says it would be only fitting to rename the club's stadium in honour of club legend Diego Maradona following his untimely passing away on Wednesday.

In a club statement, De Laurentiis paid rich tribute to the former Barcelona man, saying that Maradona leaves behind a great testament of what it means to be a man of fragility, strength and absolute love for life and one's neighbour. He called him a 'unique, inimitable champion'. Despite his achievements, Maradona's time in Naples was full of controversies due to his off-field issues and addiction problems.

‘San Paolo’ stadium, Napoli.

Soon ‘Diego Armando Maradona’ stadium.



Tonight - before the Europa League match against Rijeka - for #D10S.



What a pic [by Simone Larocca].



🏟💙🇮🇹🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/eLEcNaEuRj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2020

The Napoli president said that the Argentine's weaknesses, imperfections, mistakes are tantamount to his immense greatness, though none of that compares to his legend. In his open letter to Maradona, De Laurentiis added that the 1986 World Cup winner's years here remain indelible in the memories of the people of Naples and were symbolic of a coveted redemption and yearned-for resurrection. He thanked Diego for all his efforts and contributions to the city and the club and said that the 60-year-old will always remain in their hearts.

(Image Courtesy: SSC Napoli Twitter)