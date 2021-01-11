Man United Transfer News: Jesse Lingard Wanted By Inter Milan Boss Antonio Conte

With the winter transfer window opening up in January, we take a look at the Man United transfer news with reports suggesting that Jesse Lingard is on his way out of Old Trafford. The English international is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League and expected to look at his future away from Manchester for more game time.

Lingard transfer: Is Lingard to Inter Milan on?

Reports from The Mirror state that Inter Milan want to sign Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard on loan with club coach Antonio Conte rumoured to be a big fan of the England star. The former Chelsea manager is an admirer of the versatile attacking player and it is rumoured that the Inter Milan boss wants to bring Lingard to Serie A on loan.

However, many reports state that Antonio Conte will only be able to bring in Lingard if Inter Milan are able to offload Christian Eriksen. Since joining Inter Milan from Tottenham Hotspur, the Danish player has struggled to settle at the San Siro and will likely be shown the door.

Inter Milan are reported to be offering the Dane around on loan with quite a few clubs showing interest in the playmaker. Teams like Ajax alongside Premier League sides including Wolves and West Ham are all interested in the signature of the player who Inter Milan signed for £17 million last year.

If the move goes through, Lingard will be the fourth Manchester United player to make the switch from Old Trafford to San Siro. He will join Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ashley Young who were signed by Inter Milan from Man United in recent transfer windows. Reports have also suggested that Lukaku and Young have spoken positively about Conte to Lingard with him likely to seek a move out of Manchester.

Lingard stats

Jesse Lingard has featured over 200 times for Manchester United scoring 33 goals and registering 20 assists during his time with the Red Devils. However, He has featured only thrice in the cups this season. His last outing came during Manchester United's FA Cup match against Watford where the English international was on the field for 80 minutes. The Premier League giants went on to end the match as winners with Scott McTominay's goal helped United to a 1-0 win in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has fallen down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pecking order as he has featured only four times in the Premier League matchday squads. However, he is still to play a single minute of the Premier League. Lingard's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in the summer of 2022 and the club will be looking to cash in on the English attacker.

