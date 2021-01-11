Lionel Messi's Son Mateo Celebrates Father's Exquisite Free Kick Against Granada: WATCH

FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is known for his free-kick proficiency. Despite his speciality with dead balls, the 33- year-old had not managed to score from free-kicks in the last few matches. However, Lionel Messi weaved his magic and scored a fantastic free-kick goal again for Barcelona during their win against Granada.

Messi's son Mateo enjoys Lionel Messi free-kick during Granada vs Barcelona

FC Barcelona captain's free-kick goal was enjoyed by his fans and club supporters all across the world. One of those millions who were awestruck by Messi's goal and celebrated it was his son Mateo. Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo posted a video on social media where Mateo Messi is glued to the TV screen and seen shouting, celebrating, and enjoying his dad's free-kick.

Mateo Messi celebrating Messi’s goal 🥰 pic.twitter.com/85JNulQVlr — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) January 9, 2021

Messi scored his second of the night in the 42nd minute of the game with the location of the set-piece being in a very dangerous position for the hosts Granada. The Argentine made the most of the opportunity and slotted the ball in the back of the net from right outside the box and added FC Barcelona a massive 3-0 lead at the brink of half time.

Messi free-kick: Ballon d’Or winner shows his class once again

Lionel Messi slotted the ball past eight Granada players who stood against him in an attempt to block his free-kick. Interestingly, they also had one defender beneath the wall to stop the Argentine from hitting the ball from under the players who usually jump to stop the ball when the opposition takes the free-kick. However, all of Granada's effort went in vain as Messi beat the goalkeeper at the near post and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

FC Barcelona completely dominated the game and ended the first half with a massive 3-0 lead with Antoine Griezmann scoring the first of the game in the 12th minute. Form that point onwards, it was mostly a Lionel Messi show with the 33-year old scoring his brace in the first half. Griezmann also helped himself to a brace and assisted Lionel Messi's first goal as Barcelona thrashed Granada. The visitors went on to register a massive 4-0 victory against the 7th-ranked team.

Barcelona's win against Granada helped the Catalan outfit clinch third place on the LaLiga standings. The Catalunya giants are currently just four points below Real Madrid who played out a 0-0 draw against Osasuna. Table-toppers Atlético Madrid who have three games in hand did not play their home game against Athletic Bilbao due to a heavy snow blizzard.

