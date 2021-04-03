Man United Transfer News: Red Devils Have THIS French World Cup Winner In Their Sights

Despite their decent performance in the Premier League this season, Manchester United seemingly will fall short of several points to overtake Manchester City in the competition. The Red Devils' defensive struggle has turned out to be a deterrent for the team's success. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen on finding a suitable partner for Harry Maguire. And the manager has seemingly identified Real Madrid superstar Raphael Varane to play alongside the England international.

Man United transfer news: Real Madrid not to meet Raphael Varane salary demands

Man United have been linked with Raphael Varane for quite some time but have failed to convince him over a possible switch to Old Trafford at large. But another opportunity awaits for Ed Woodward and co. with Varane eager on discussing his future. The 2018 World Cup winner will see off his Real Madrid contract in the summer of 2022.

According to a report by ABC, Varane wants a hefty pay hike from Los Blancos. But the defending LaLiga champions are averse to the defender's demands owing to the financial losses accrued due to the coronavirus pandemic. With Real Madrid's stand clear, the France international might leave the Bernabeu next summer.

Man United transfer news: Raphael Varane to Man United to cost £59.5 million?

The same report insists that it will cost £59.5 million to ensure the transfer of Raphael Varane to Man United. The 27-year-old is eager for a new challenge and Man United could turn out to be the ultimate suitors to seal the Raphael Varane transfer once the current season concludes.

Notably, the Spanish heavyweights are set to complete the signing of David Alaba from Bayern Munich. The Austrian international will arrive as a free agent citing his Bayern contract which expires once the current season ends. David Alaba's versatility at the back allows him to play as a centre-back as well, further triggering talks of the Raphael Varane transfer.

Raphael Varane's rock-solid partnership with Ramos under Zidane

Raphael Varane has been one of the key members of Zinedine Zidane's three-feat Champions League squad. The Frenchman has gone on to establish an indispensable partnership with Sergio Ramos, who sees off his Real Madrid contract at the end of the season, with no clarity on his future.

Ramos has missed out on several fixtures this season due to injury issues. And the France international has stepped up in the skipper's absence to lead the backline. Ramos is again out for at least the next four weeks with Varane set to play a crucial role against Barcelona as well as against Liverpool in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

Raphael Varane stats this season

As per the Raphael Varane stats, he has managed 36 appearances across all competitions, accounting for 3,195 minutes. Apart from the defensive composure that he brings along with him, Varane has struck two goals as well, both coming up in LaLiga. He is expected to start against Eibar on Saturday.

Image courtesy: Raphael Varane Twitter