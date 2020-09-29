Man United Transfer News: Red Devils Consider Watford’s Ismaila Sarr As Sancho Alternative

Heading into the final week of the summer transfer window, Man United are still not giving up on their pursuit of Jadon Sancho despite Dortmund’s firm stance on the player. Although it is reported that the Red Devils believe Dortmund will be forced to sell the star winger, the Red Devils are now eyeing a back-up signing if their plan for Sancho fails. United have reportedly made an 'enquiry' over Watford ace Ismaila Sarr’s availability with the 22-year-old valued at around £40 million (€44m) by the relegated Hornets.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils enquire over Ismaila Sarr transfer

According to reports from The Telegraph, Man United have turned their attention towards the signing of Watford star Ismaila Sarr this summer. It is reported that United have made an 'enquiry' over the availability of Sarr this week. The Senegalese caught the eye of several suitors in the Premier League last season with his explosive pace and ability to ghost past defenders. Even Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were monitoring Sarr’s situation at Watford before the Reds eventually splashed the cash to sign Diogo Jota from Wolves.

Sarr joined Watford in the summer of 2019 from French club Stade Rennais in a club-record deal worth £30 million (€33m) on a five-year contract. Although Sarr took some time to adapt to the Premier League, he finished the season with five goals and four assists but failed to keep Watford in England's top tier. The Hornets are now reportedly open to selling their prized asset if any club is willing to match their £40 million (€44m) asking price.

During the course of the summer transfer window, Man United have managed to make only one signing so far - Donny van de Beek from Ajax. United suffered defeat in their opening Premier League game against Crystal Palace before narrowly scraping past Brighton last weekend and the United faithful are eager to see some new faces in the squad. Sarr could potentially be on Man United's list of signings before deadline day if Solskajer fails to negotiate a deal for Sancho.

Jadon Sancho latest: United's Sancho alternatives

According to reports from BILD, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has hinted that Sancho won't be leaving Dortmund this summer. However, the Red Devils are prepared to take this situation into the final day of the transfer window to pressure Dortmund into selling their 20-year-old attacker. United had previously been linked with Juventus' Douglas Costa and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic as potential Sancho alternatives but those rumours have since cooled down. United were also keen on signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid before Tottenham re-signed the Welshman.

