Costa Drops Nugget On Partnership With Luis Suarez: 'One Of Us Bites And The Other Kicks'

Former Barcelona forward Luis Suarez made a dream debut after moving to league rivals Atletico Madrid. The 33-year-old was widely praised by his coach Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid fans after an impressive cameo against Granada on Sunday. While fans were in awe of Luis Suarez’s quality, his teammate Diego Costa topped up the event of his debut in Atletico colours by making a cheeky comment about his partnership with the Uruguayan.

Impressive Suarez Atletico Madrid capped off with a thumping win over Granada

Suarez made an instant impact after he came on during Atletico Madrid’s 6-1 victory over Granada on Sunday. Replacing Diego Costa at the 70th minute, Luis Suarez came on the field when Atletico were 3-0 up. In just a couple of minutes, Luis Suarez set up a goal for Marcos Llorente before the latter returned the favour as the striker headed in his first goal for Los Rojiblancos.

Capping off an impressive debut, Luis Suarez scored his second goal for Atletico Madrid deep into injury time. With his blockbuster performance, Luis Suarez became the first player to score and assist for Atletico Madrid on debut in the 21st century. Luis Suarez also became the first debutant to score a brace for Atletico Madrid on a debut.

Diego Costa excited for Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid partnership

Speaking after the game, Diego Costa expressed his excitement at linking up with Luis Suarez at Atletico Madrid. While speaking to reporters after the game, Diego Costa hilariously referred to the duo’s controversies on the field. Notably, both Luis Suarez and Diego Costa have made headlines for the wrong reasons in the past. While Luis Suarez has been caught multiple times for biting opponents, Diego Costa is known for his combative nature on the field.

After Luis Suarez’s impressive Atletico debut, Diego Costa hilariously suggested that the duo will form a great partnership at the club. Diego Costa claimed that he likes Luis Suarez because the Uruguayan bites opponents while he himself chooses to kick them. The forward also admitted that he was surprised at the fact that Barcelona let Luis Suarez leave, as he praised the new signing for his warrior spirit to win titles.

Costa admitted that Luis Suarez’s arrival gives them strength in depth, as he claimed that he can help Atletico Madrid win titles. Later during the interview, Diego Costa also claimed that he will do what the club asks him to when it comes to his future, as he said that he has made his expectations clear to the club.

Image Credits: Diego Costa Instagram, Luis Suarez Instagram