Man United Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How To Watch Europa League In India, UK And US

Manchester United is all set to host Barcelona in the second leg of the Europa League playoff at Old Trafford. Barcelona came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp in the first leg and the two sides will now be vying for a place in the round of 16. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Friday.

United has been on a dream run as they haven't lost any game since the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup while Barcelona is also dominating matches proving their worth once again in the Spanish top tier. All the eyes will be on Marcus Rashford who has been in sublime form this campaign. For Barcelona, the stakes will be pretty high as a defeat could derail their European ambition.

When and Where will the Manchester United vs Barcelona match be played?

The Europa League playoff clash between Manchester United and Barcelona will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United and Barcelona match in India?

The Europa League playoff clash between Manchester United and Barcelona can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live stream of the Manchester United and Barcelona match in India?

The Europa League playoff clash between Manchester United and Barcelona can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app in India. The match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch the Manchester United and Barcelona match in the UK?

The Europa League playoff clash between Manchester United and Barcelona will have a live telecast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate in UK. Football lovers can also stream the match on the BT Sport app. The match will start in the UK at 8:00 PM GMT on Thursday.

How to watch the Manchester United and Barcelona match match in the US?

The Europa League playoff clash between Manchester United and Barcelona can be watched live on Paramount+ in the USA. The match will be available for live stream on ViX+. In the USA the match will start at 3:00 PM on Thursday.