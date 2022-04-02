Man United Vs Leicester Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK?

With the international break done and dusted, Manchester United will now shift their focus on the upcoming Premier League fixture against Leicester City as they can not afford to drop points at Old Trafford on Saturday. Let's take a look at Man United vs Leicester live stream details and where to watch Man United vs Leicester watch online.

Man United vs Leicester City live stream

Fans wondering how to watch the Man United vs Leicester match online can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV at 10 PM IST. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

Man United vs Leicester City live stream broadcast details

Fans can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights to show the match on TV in the country.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Man United vs Leicester City live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 5:30 PM BST on Saturday, April 2.

Man United vs Leicester City l live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Man United vs Leicester City live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV.

Manchester United vs Leicester City team news

According to Goal.com, Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani who misses out after a calf injury while he was on international duty. Fred and Alex Telles have passed a fitness test . Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are set to return, along with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Luke Shaw was in action for his country and may be back for his club too.

Leicester City are boosted by the possible return of Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes. However, Jamie Vardy will be a major miss with a knee injury, other than Wilfred Ndidi who is out for the season. Also among the injured for the visitors are Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand, while Luke Thomas is a doubt.

Manchester United vs Leicester City preview

The Red Devils are already out of the Champions League after facing defeat at the hands of Athletico Madrid. With only domestic matches to look forward to, United can push for the top-four finish. Manchester United won their won their last league game against Tottenham 3-2 on March 12 and are currently sixth on the table. They would be hoping got move up the table with a victory in the upcoming match. Leicester City on the other hand are 14 points behind United but have two games in hand. The Foxes are winless in six against sides above them in the table (D2 L4), since beating Liverpool 1-0 in December. They will be looking to slowly climb up the table.