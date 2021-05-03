Man United Vs Liverpool Postponed Because Fans Stole Footballs And Club Didn't Have Enough

For the first time in history, a Premier League game was postponed due to protests from fans as a host of Manchester United supporters barged into Old Trafford on Sunday which led to the clash against Liverpool being called off. Fans were livid with Man United's plans to join the European Super League and while the club withdrew from the breakaway league, the supporters' frustrations with the American ownership has reached a tipping point. Some fans broke into the stadium and the dressing room, which saw the game rescheduled. Here's a look into what happened at Old Trafford and the Manchester United fans protest.

Man United vs Liverpool postponed: Supporters stole footballs, corner flags during protest

Manchester United ownership had one of their darkest days at the helm as supporters gathered outside Old Trafford and the Lowry Hotel protesting against their ownership. The Manchester United protest saw the game vs Liverpool postponed after it became increasingly clear that the supporters were not backing down from their criticism directed towards the Glazer family. According to The Athletic's coverage of what happened at Old Trafford, more than 200 Manchester United fans, who viewed it as the best opportunity in over 16 years to get rid of the Glazers ownership.

This occurred at around 4.10pm this afternoon. Marked the turning point in the protest. Not long after mounted police arrived. https://t.co/mJEFkCjliD — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) May 2, 2021

A group of Manchester United fans managed to get into the stadium through a door just before the Munich Tunnel. It is thought another group of fans managed to reach the pitch via a side ‘exit’ door in the disabled section of the ground. Once inside the ground, fans let off flares, chanted, climbed the goalposts and pinched the corner flags. Footage also showed one supporter hanging off the crossbar while at least one corner flag was taken, along with a number of balls. The Athletic understands this meant Man United did not have the required amount to stage a game and more would have been needed had the game not been called off.

Old Trafford placed on lockdown as fans get onto pitch. Hundreds make their way through the stadium + exit the other side. Security taking a sensible approach, letting them out the gates where team coaches should arrive later #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) May 2, 2021

The Manchester United protest also saw fans gathered outside the Lowry hotel early on Sunday afternoon while the protest was also taking place next to Old Trafford. Fans took up positions between Man United’s coaches and the entrance. Flares were lit while supporters chanted as they took part in a standoff with the police, making it impossible for the players to board the coaches on their way to Old Trafford. After the Man United vs Liverpool game was officially postponed, dozens of fans remained in a line in front of police, setting off green and gold flares and singing the club's songs.

Man United vs Liverpool postponed: Premier League standings

The postponement of the clash meant that Liverpool slipped down to seventh in the Premier League standings, following Tottenham's win over Sheffield United. The Red are currently seven points off fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand over the Blues and will need maximum points from all their remaining fixtures to make a push for Champions League qualification. Man United meanwhile remain second, with a four-point lead over third-placed Leicester City, with a game in hand.

(Image Courtesy: Carl Anka Twitter)