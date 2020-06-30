Man United's Win Over Norwich In The FA Cup Was Watched By 6.4m People: Report

Man United booked a spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup courtesy of an extra-time winner by Harry Maguire over the weekend. Man United defeated Norwich City 2-1 at Carrow Road to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals. The FA Cup semi-finals draw has pitted the Red Devils against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea. The other round of the FA Cup semi-finals draw will see Arsenal take on Manchester City at Wembley.

Man United vs Norwich highlights

The FA Cup tie between Man United and Norwich turned out to be a closely contested one. The FA Cup game went to extra-time, and the tie was settled two minutes before the end of the game. The Man United vs Norwich highlights reel showcased Man United taking the lead through Odion Ighalo in the first half. Despite being under pressure for most of the game, Norwich City were able to mount a comeback when Todd Cantwell equalised with 15 minutes remaining. However, Norwich were dealt another blow just before the end of 90 minutes when Timm Klose was shown a straight red card.

With Norwich down to 10 men, the Man United vs Norwich highlights picked up right where Ighalo left off with the Red Devils dominating the entirety of the extra-time period. Man United finally found a breakthrough in the FA Cup quarter-final, with the world's most expensive defender Harry Maguire bundling the ball in two minutes from time to grant Man United a FA Cup quarter-final victory.

Man United vs Norwich FA Cup tie broke FA Cup viewing record

After the Man United vs Norwich FA Cup tie was done and dusted, several reports revealed that the game set a viewing record ever since football resumed in the country. It was reported that as many as 6.4 million viewers tuned in to BBC1 for the FA Cup tie. The Man United vs Norwich FA Cup tie reportedly saw a peak audience of 5 million. It was also revealed that a further 1.7 million watched the match on BBC's website, as the number was calculated after taking into account the number of BBC online stream requests.

The 6.4 million figure clocked during the Man United vs Norwich game tops the earlier record of 5.5 million viewers. The tally was achieved when Liverpool played Everton in the Merseyside derby on June 21. Ever since English football has resumed, games have been attracting millions of users. The FA Cup tie between Manchester City and Newcastle also attracted total BBC 1 audience of 5.1m and 1.1m online viewers.

Image Courtesy: Man United Instagram