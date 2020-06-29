Man United Loanee Dean Henderson Almost Scores Wonder Goal Vs Arsenal For Sheffield United

Man United loanee Dean Henderson has been a rock in defence for Sheffield United this season as the Blades emerged as surprise contenders for Europa League places this season. Dean Henderson's performances have caught the eye of a host of clubs, and the 23-year-old is in contention for a spot at Euro 2021 as a first-choice keeper for England over Everton's Jordan Pickford. Having missed the game against his parent club last week, Man United loanee Dean Henderson returned to top form during the FA Cup clash against Arsenal, but his effort couldn't help Sheffield progress to the semi-final as Dani Ceballos' 90th-minute winner sealed the win for the Gunners.

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Arsenal vs Sheffield United highlights: Man United loanee Dean Henderson almost scores from an incredible dropkick

Man United loanee Dean Henderson's shot-stopping skills have been the talk of the town this season, with many calling for the 23-year-old to replace Man United's No. 1 David de Gea next season. However, amongst the Arsenal vs Sheffield United highlights was not the Man United loanee's saves, but his incredible dropkick that put his Arsenal counterpart Emiliano Martinez in a tricky position. Around the 55th minute of the FA Cup quarter-final against Arsenal, Dean Henderson launched a powerful goal kick, which dropped straight into the opposition's penalty box, before bouncing over Emiliano Martinez and the Arsenal goal. Dean Henderson's kick caught the Gunners off-guard, and Emiliano Martinez thanked his stars for not letting that go in.

Also Read: United Needs Extra Time To Reach FA Cup Semis; Wolves In 5th

Dean Henderson transfer: Chelsea linked with a move for Man United loanee

Dean Henderson's form for Sheffield United and the uncertainty over a starting spot at Man United have seen Henderson being linked with a move to Chelsea. Henderson's loan expires in the summer and the Blues are reportedly looking at a Dean Henderson transfer with Frank Lampard growing increasingly frustrated with record-signing Kepa Arrizabalaga this season. Chelsea have already gone on a spending spree, signing Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner and are reportedly ready to part with £50 million for Henderson according to The Sun. While Sheffield United ruled out the possibility of signing Henderson permanently, Chris Wilder would like to get the shot-stopper on another short-term deal. Another season-long loan looks likely, but Chelsea's interest is likely to result in another long-drawn-out transfer saga.

Also Read: Sir Alex Ferguson Predicted Liverpool Would Win Premier League Title Under Klopp In 2017

Also Read: Liverpool Have Knocked Manchester United Off Their Perch, Says Reds Legend Didi Hamann

(Image Credit: premierleague.com)