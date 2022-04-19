Man United's Bruno Fernandes Stuns Indian Fans By Speaking Hindi; 'Support Karte Rahiye'

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes stunned Indian supporters on Tuesday when he sent out a greeting in Hindi. Fernandes urged Indian fans to continue supporting him and Manchester United in a video posted on the Premier League's official Facebook page.

The 27-year-old went on to say that he is delighted to be conversing with them and asked if they approve of his Hindi speaking abilities. Fernandes also expressed his desire to travel to India with his club in the near future.

"Dhanyavad Indian fans. Manchester United aur mujhe support karte rahiye (Thank you, Indian fans. Keep supporting me and Manchester United)," Fernandes said in the video.

"Hi Indian fans, I'm very happy to be talking to you. I hope you have been enjoying seeing our club and I hope the club can visit you soon. Thank you very much for all the support coming from there. I hope to meet you all soon. Did you like my Hindi?" Fernandes added.

Fernandes escapes car accident

Fernandes was recently involved in a minor car crash, which he escaped unhurt. The Portuguese footballer met with an accident while he was on his way to United's training base in Carrington. Media reports suggest that Fernandes was driving his £90,000 Porsche car at the time of the incident.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick later confirmed the news and said Fernandes was doing okay, adding that the player even attended the training session on Monday after the accident. The German coach further revealed that Fernandes will be available for selection for United's next match against Liverpool.

"Yes, he was training with the team. The accident happened on the way to Carrington. But as far as I know, nobody was injured. He trained with the team and he was okay and that's why I think he will also be okay for tomorrow," Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick was quoted as saying in his pre-match press conference.

Fernandes has been a crucial part of Manchester United's squad ever since he joined the side in 2020. The former Sporting CP player has represented United in a total of 120 matches and has scored 49 goals for the Old Trafford-based team.

Image: AP

