Man United's Legendary Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Weighs In On Jadon Sancho Transfer

As Man United close in on securing the services of Jadon Sancho for next summer, legendary Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is the latest to give his take on the Borussia Dortmund winger. The Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United is likely to be announced in the upcoming weeks as the club and the player have reportedly agreed on personal terms with the only point of contention being the transfer fee. However, as per the rumoured Man United transfer news, the Red Devils are ready to match the German club's transfer fee demands.

Jadon Sancho has long agreed a five-year contract with #mufc, worth £13m per season. After the first round of negotiations, Borussia Dortmund have learned that Ed Woodward is willing to pay for Sancho #mulive [sportbild, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 16, 2021

Sir Alex Ferguson gives his take on expected Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United

Sir Alex Ferguson has seemingly given his approval for Jadon Sancho as he was all praises for the Borussia Dortmund right-winger. The former Man United boss believes that Sancho has an extreme amount of potential and has a great ability to create chances to score goals, both as an assister and a goalscorer himself. The Jadon Sancho stats at Dortmund may just second what Sir Alex Ferguson said about the English international.

Sir Alex Ferguson: "I think a lot of Jadon Sancho, with his one-on-one duels, as an assister and scorer, he is extremely dangerous. He has so much potential, he helps the team [England]." #mulive [sportbild, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 16, 2021

Jadon Sancho stats at Borussia Dortmund

After the fallout of the Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United last summer, the Borussia Dortmund winger struggled for both form and fitness. However, the English international turned it around with a sensational return to form as he helped the Bundesliga giants clinch the DFB-Pokal title. Sancho managed to score a staggering 16 goals and 20 assists in just 38 games across all competitions this season, marking it his third successive season of making 30+ goal contributions.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer a done deal as per latest reports

As things stand, Borussia Dortmund and Man United are believed to be reportedly £10 million apart in their valuation of Jadon Sancho. As per reports, Dortmund rejected Man United's bid of £67 million last week as they expect £77 million. With personal terms already agreed between the player and the club, it seems that the Red Devils have now reportedly also struck an agreement with Dortmund over the Jadon Sancho transfer. The 21-year-old is currently part of Gareth Southgate's England side for Euro 2020 and is expected to complete his switch to Man United after the tournament comes to a close. It is believed that Man United have handed Sancho a five-year contract with a salary that will make him one of the highest earners at the club.

