Man United's Pursuit Of Haaland Depends On Cavani As Uruguayan's Father Confirms Exit

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is all set to leave the club once the current season concludes. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar's exit talks have reignited the Red Devils' interest in sealing the Erling Haaland transfer next summer. He was all set for a move to Old Trafford in the winter window of 2020, but the deal fell through and he went on to join Borussia Dortmund instead.

Luis Cavani confirms Edinson Cavani transfer talks

Reports of Cavani's exit began doing the rounds recently, linking him with a move to South America. He has been rumoured to be in talks with Argentine football giants Boca Juniors. His father Luis has now confirmed the same. Speaking to TyC Sports, the striker's father said, "My son is not happy in England and wants to return nearer to his family. He wants to play in South America."

His father went on to reveal that the Man United striker will leave the club in June, once his one-year contract ends. Cavani was signed on a season-long deal with the option to extend it by a season further. And his father insists his contractual obligations will not be a deterrent in the Cavani transfer away from the Premier League. Thus, Cavani's exit might play a key role in Haaland's move to Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.

Talks of Haaland to Man United reignite after Champions League heroics

With Cavani's transfer now confirmed, Man United have already begun pondering upon their next course of action. And Haaland remains the frontrunner to lead the lines at Old Trafford for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian international's exceptional form was again on display against Sevilla as he struck twice to help Borussia Dortmund seal a spot in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

Amid talks of a move for Haaland to Man United, he went on to become the quickest player ever in the history of the Champions League to score 20 goals. Haaland took just 14 games to achieve the milestone, breaking the previous record of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The England international took 24 games to score 20 goals in the Champions League.

Haaland release clause estimated at €75 million

Solskjaer will be happy with his compatriot's impeccable display at the European stage. Man United will be keener than ever to seal the Haaland transfer. Notably, he is tied with the club until 2024, while his release clause only comes into force next year. According to the Here We Go Podcast, Haaland's release clause has been estimated at €75 million, although Dortmund will be eager to earn more, citing massive interest from other clubs in Europe.

Image courtesy: Champions League, Edinson Cavani Twitter