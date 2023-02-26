Man Utd Vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How To Watch Carabao Cup Final In India, UK And US

Manchester United will be gunning for their first trophy when they take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The Red Devils will aim to lay their hand on their first piece of silverware under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag. The match will start at 10 PM IST on Sunday.

On the back of their Europa League heroics over Barcelona, United would want to take the command following their resurgence this season. Ten Hag has already outlined an exciting and attacking brand of football at the club and a favourable result in the Cup Final would only reflect his authority on the side,

On the other side, a trophy has eluded the Magpies since 1955 and Eddie Howe's side is here to restore their glory to some extent. Their defeat to Liverpool in the last match is unlikely to have any effect on their preparations for this much-anticipated fixture.

When and Where will the Manchester United vs Newcastle United match be played?

The Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Newcastle United match in India?

The Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United won't have a live TV broadcast in India. The match will kick off at 10.00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live stream of the Manchester United vs Newcastle United match in India?

The Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. The match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United match in the UK?

The Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United will have a live telecast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. Football lovers can also stream the match on the Sky Go app. The match will start in the UK at 4:30 PM GMT on Sunday.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United match in the US?

The Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United can be watched live on ESPN+ in the USA. The match will be available for live streaming on the ESPN+ app. In the USA the match will start at 11.30 AM on Sunday.