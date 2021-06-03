Manchester City Captain Fernandinho Tweets 12-part Message, Could He Be Leaving?

Manchester City star Fernandinho has taken to social media and penned down a 477-word statement for his fans following City's Champions League final loss to Chelsea in Porto last Saturday. The Brazilian midfielder has been a vital cog for the Cityzens and with the Fernandinho contract expiring at the end of this season, questions arise on the future of the Brazilian star.

Fernandinho Twitter: Man City captain pens emotional message for players and fans

Fernandinho took to Twitter and shared 12 tweets addressed to all of his followers and supporters. The Brazilian started it off by mentioning how "absurd" this season and this year has been for everyone amid the global pandemic. He went on to thank the fans for their support before crediting Manchester City's backroom staff for their incredible work since August 2020.

The midfielder also thanked his teammates for being wonderful human beings and showing amazing commitment during training sessions and on the pitch and was also thankful to God for giving him the opportunity to play football and enjoy beautiful, emotional moments with his friends and family. The 36-year-old continued to speak about results alongside important points and triumphs from the previous campaign.

What a year this has been, my dear friends!



It has certainly a worldwind of emotions throughout this season. The intensity of it all has been rather absurd.



Part 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Pnha3FSrvD — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) June 2, 2021

Is Fernandinho leaving Man City?

Fernandinho joined the Blues of Manchester from Shakhtar Donetsk back in 2013 and has been one of the long-serving players for the club. He also is one of the most decorated players for the reigning Premier League champions with Fernandinho Man City career revealing his trophy cabinet consisting of three PL trophies alongside one FA Cup and six League Cup triumphs.

The veteran midfielder made 36 appearances in all competitions this season and has been instrumental in Pep Guardiola's set up with the 36-year-old helping Man City win their 2020-21 Premier League title alongside their fourth-straight Carabao Cup. However, the Brazilian veteran has been on the wrong side of his 30s for over five years and though he has been crucial to the team on and off the pitch, he faces uncertainty over his future with the Etihad outfit.

The 36-year-old midfielder is reported to have been offered a one-year extension by the club. However, Fernandinho is expected to be looking for more stability and could leave the Cityzens soon with the Fernandinho contract set to expire at the end of June. Man City have been reported to begin their lookout out for Fernandinho's replacements with the Brazilian yet to make a decision of leaving the club or extending his stay for another year.